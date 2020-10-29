Postal Packaging Market 2020 Global Analysis and Forecast by Solution, Service and Application

Traditional postal organizations are headed towards inexorable change. How they react to the era of digitization and the dynamic consumer behavior will determine their profit in the future.

A key factor impelling this is consumer inclination for same-day delivery instead of waiting for standard shipping, which can take from three to five days to reach them. Last mile delivery has therefore emerged as a key differentiator.

TMR projects the volume of parcel and packages demanded in the industry will stand at above 7 billion. Ecommerce boon witnessed in the last few years has been the agent of significant changes in the industry. It has compelled institutions to rethink postal packaging solutions to make it more sustainable and convenient.

The demand for postal packaging is expected to rise significantly in the coming years. Thanks to rising online sales, the market is no longer dependent on traditional post organization, instead it is operating in a more dynamic environment.

Studies suggest that ecommerce express and parcel capacities have surged by more than 5% in the last couple of years. Coupled with this, new designs and cutting-back on paper use have been significantly driving the postal packaging market.

Novel technologies and changing consumer preference are causing monumental shifts in strategic priorities of postal packaging. Digital transformation has been impacting delivery and supply trends. Advent of cross-border ecommerce is further compelling postal organizations to improve their delivery experience.

Consequently, there is immense focus on new business models that will help these organizations to reduce cost incurred and realize growth. Many of them are pivoting towards advanced methods of packaging.

Asia Pacific currently holds the leading share in the postal packaging market. Certain pockets within the region still offers a conducive environment for growth of postal services. Consequently, the postal packaging market will record an impressive growth in Asia Pacific through the course of the forecast period.

With this, prospects for postal packaging also is expected to get better. A key point to consider here is that parcel logistics, from pickup to delivery, has emerged as a key growth enabler, considering that majority of ecommerce purchases are delivered via networks and not picked up from stores.

