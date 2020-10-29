North America to grow at the fastest pace in the Electronic Lab Notebook market between 2020 and 2030

Global Electronic Lab Notebook Market: Overview

Electronic lab notebooks (ELN) is a computer programmed electronic device, which is capable of storing the data related to the lab experiments or researches. In addition, it enables the user to access the stored data for future reference and data sharing with other users. It is not only a replacement of laboratory paper notebook but also helps in the management of data in an orderly manner and provides security. Electronic lab notebooks are widely used by the researchers and engineers working in research and development laboratories of pharmaceuticals, chemicals and healthcare institutions, where huge number of experiment results, procedures and results are documented, stored and shared among the scientists. The potential benefits of electronic lab notebook includes better data management, avoid data loses, eliminate work forgery, and ease in searching and data mining. The electronic lab notebook being a core part of laboratory informatics strategy, it is adopted worldwide among the scientists and researchers, hence proving to be a beneficial product in the market.

Global Electronic Lab Notebook Market: Drivers & Restraints

The global electronic lab notebook market is primarily driven by the increasing demand for the electronic lab notebook among the scientists and researchers working in different sectors such as analytical chemistry, pharmaceuticals and healthcare. With innovations in developing drugs it is a necessity to maintain and safe secure the records related to the inventions. Thus, the use of electronic lab notebook eliminates the conventional method of maintaining the records in paper notebook providing more security to the intellectual property. However, the adaptability of electronic lab notebooks in the academic research is low which might restrain the market. Limited number of market players supplying electronic lab notebooks and the cost of this handy device might pose as a restraint to the market. On the other hand, these restraints will provide opportunities for new entrants to the electronic lab notebook market.

Global Electronic Lab Notebook Market: Market Segmentation

Based on the type, the global electronic lab notebook market can be segmented into:

Specific ELN

Non-Specific ELN

Based on data storage, the global electronic lab notebook market can be segmented into:

Cloud storage

Local server

Cloud or Local Server

Based on applications, the global electronic lab notebook market can be segmented into:

Pharmaceuticals

Chemicals

Life Sciences

Institutional Research Laboratories

Global Electronic Lab Notebook Market: Regional Outlook

Based on the geographic regions, global electronic lab notebook market is segmented into seven key market segments namely North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific, Japan, and Middle East & Africa. The North America market for electronic lab notebook dominates the global market with largest market share among the aforementioned regions. The adoption of new technologies in the region along with the acts for patient safety and efficient data management in the healthcare laboratories in the region attributes to the growth of the market in the region. Western Europe market for electronic lab notebook trails behind the North American market. With increasing healthcare infrastructure and IT developments in the regions like Latin America, Asia-Pacific and Eastern Europe provides lucrative opportunities for the electronic lab notebook market in the region.

Global Electronic Lab Notebook Market: Key Players

Some of the major players identified in the global electronic lab notebook market includes Arxspan, DASSAULT SYSTÈMES, LabArchives, LLC., LabWare, and Abbott Informatics among others.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to categories such as market segments, geographies, types, technology and applications.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Market Size

Supply & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Value Chain

Regional analysis includes

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico. Brazil)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, Luxembourg)

Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC, S. Africa, N. Africa)

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

