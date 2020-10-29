Global Cooking Hood Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Cooking Hood Market.

Global Cooking Hood Market: Overview

A cooking hood is also called a range hood or kitchen hood. It is an electronic appliance which comprises of a mechanical fan which is installed above the cooktop or cooking stove in the kitchen. It is used to exhale fumes, grease, smoke, heat, and stem from the air through filtration and evacuation of the air.

Global Cooking Hood Market: Dynamics

An increasing number of food retail chains, restaurants, and food service outlets is one of the key factor expected to drive growth of the global market. Increasing adoption of these cooking hoods as a part of the interior design of the kitchen space among households is a factor expected to drive growth of target market. In addition, increasing awareness regarding health benefits associated with the installation of these hoods such as it helps to keep the air clean, removes excess heat generated during the cooking process, etc. is a factor expected to support the revenue growth of target market. Increasing R&D activities and investments by manufacturers as well as technological advancements in these hoods in terms of designs, features, and technology to sustain in a competition environment and meet the changing requirements of the consumers are some additional factors anticipated to drive growth of target market over the forecast period.

However, the high cost of cooking hoods and maintenance are some of the major factor expected to hamper the global market growth to a certain extent.

Global Cooking Hood Market: Segmental Analysis

Among the product type segments, the ceiling mounted hoods segment is projected to register significant growth, owing to their compact design and require less space for installation. Among the suction power segments, the more than 1200 m3/h is anticipated to register substantial growth. Among the application segments, the commercial segment is expected to register substantial growth, owing to, a growing number of restaurants, hotels, and other food service providers. Among the sales channel segments, the online segment is projected to account for significant revenue shares of the global market, owing to availability of these products at discounted prices, doorstep delivery of the product and hassle-free shopping experience to consumers.

Global Cooking Hood Market: Regional Analysis

Markets for cooking hood in Europe and North America are projected to register significant revenue shares in the target market. This can be attributed to increasing awareness regarding health and hygiene among consumers. In addition, a growing number of fast food restaurants, hotels, and food service centers in the regions is a factor expected to fuel growth of the target market. Moreover, changing consumer preferences coupled with high disposable income are key factors anticipated to propel the target market growth. Asia Pacific cooking hood market is projected to register significant growth over the forecast period. This is due to rapid urbanization, improved standard of living, and inclination towards advanced cooking hoods which comprise of sensors and other related features are some factors expected to fuel growth of the target market in Asia Pacific region.

Global Cooking Hood Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Product Type:

Ceiling Mounted Hoods

Wall Mounted Hoods

Under Cabinet Type Hoods

Segmentation by Suction Power:

Less than 800 m3/h

800-1200 m3/h

More than 1200 m3/h

Segmentation by Application:

Residential

Commercial

Segmentation by Sales Channel:

Offline

Online

