Global Unattended Ground Sensors Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Global Unattended Ground Sensors Market: Overview

Unattended ground sensors are used to monitor and secure remote assets, extended parameters, and wide areas. It uses magnetic, acoustic, poly-electric transducer, seismic, as well as infrared imaging in order to detect presence of vehicle, object, or a person. Unattended ground sensors transmit images or data using satellite communication or radio frequency to the remote processing and dissemination station. Unattended ground sensors can be divided into two types based on their application namely, tactical unattended ground sensor (T-USG) and urban unattended ground sensor (U-UGS). Tactical unattended ground sensors are designed to classify, track, detect, or identify a vehicle or person.

Global Unattended Ground Sensors Market: Dynamics

Increasing security threats, coupled with growing terrorisms and insurgencies are major factors driving growth of the global unattended ground sensors market. In addition, rising geopolitical issues between countries is another factor supporting growth of the global market. Increasing use of advanced technologies for security and surveillance applications in military as well as commercial sectors is a factor fueling growth of the target market. Furthermore, growing illegal immigration on borders and increasing adoption of security solutions is a factor expected to support growth of the global unattended ground sensors market in the near future.

However, unattended ground sensors are vulnerable to cyber-attacks, and that may hamper growth of the global unattended ground sensors market. Nevertheless, growing digitization of equipments used in battlefield can create opportunities for players in terms of high demand and adoption of products leading to revenue growth of the target market.

Global Unattended Ground Sensors Market: Segment Analysis

On the basis of sensor type, the seismic segment is expected to dominate in the global market in terms of revenue. Seismic sensor measures seismic vibrations by providing measurable electrical signal that is converted from motion of the ground. Use of seismic sensor to gather information regarding vehicle or movement of intruder is a factor supporting growth of this segment in the global market. On the basis of end user, the critical infrastructure segment is expected to register high growth in terms of revenue over the forecast period. Critical infrastructure includes chemical plants, mines, power stations, etc.

Global Unattended Ground Sensors Market: Regional Analysis

Currently, market in North America accounts for major share in terms of revenue, and is expected to maintain its position over the forecast period. Presence of prominent players and high adoption of new technologies are factors driving growth of the target market in this region. High investments for R&D activities in defense sector is another factor propelling growth of the target market, especially in US in this region. Market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to register lucrative growth in terms of revenue in the near future, followed by markets in Latin America. The market in Middle East & Africa is expected to register moderate CAGR in terms of revenue over the forecast.

Global Unattended Ground Sensors Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by sensor type:

Magnetic

Seismic

Infrared

Acoustic

Segmentation by deployment:

Air-Delivered

Hand-Emplaced

Segmentation by end user:

Critical Infrastructure

Industrial & Commercial Facilities

Utilities

Security

Public Security

Military

