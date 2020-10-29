Global Rice Bran Oil Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Rice Bran Oil Market.

Global Rice Bran Oil Market: Overview

Rice bran oil is extracted from a layer between paddy husk and white rice. It is one of the healthiest edible vegetable oil which is used in various industries such as pharmaceutical, cosmetics, and food and beverage in various applications. Rice bran oil is very popular across the globe due to its health benefits such as it prevents menopausal issues, lowers cholesterol levels, delays aging, prevents allergic reactions, improve immunity, and others.

Global Rice Bran Oil Market: Dynamics

The increasing adoption rate of rice bran oil among various food manufacturers for the production of various bakery products such as biscuits, pastries, cookies, pizza, and others is a key factor expected to fuel the growth of the target market. In addition, rapidly expanding cosmetics sector in developed and developing countries, coupled with rising adoption of rice bran oil in cosmetics industry.

Growing awareness among consumers about various health benefits associated with rice bran oil and increasing health consciousness among individuals is resulting in higher adoption of rice bran oil in household sector and food & beverages industry and are other factors expected to propel growth of the global rice bran oil market over the forecast period.

Furthermore, increasing use of rice bran oil in personal care industry due to various skin benefits associated with this oil such as anti-aging ingredients, reduce pigmentation, reduce wrinkles, eliminate dandruff, repair blemished and scarred skin, and others. These are another factor expected to proliferate growth of the global rice bran oil market.

Key trend observed in the market currecntly is that the manufacturers are focusing on active promotional activities through various media channels such as Radio, TV, newspapers, and others.

rising advancement in the rice bran oil production technology by major rice bran oil producers. These are among other factors projected to propel growth of the global rice bran oil market in the near future.

However, the availability of rice bran oil substitutes such as olive oil and others in the market is a key factor projected to hamper growth of the target market.

Global Rice Bran Oil Market: Segment Analysis

Among the application segments, increasing use of rice bran oil in the food and beverage industry for the preparation of various food items is the primary factor driving revenue growth of the food and beverage segment.

Global Rice Bran Oil Market: Region Analysis

The North America rice bran oil market accounted for the highest revenue share followed by the market in Europe and is expected to dominate the target market during the forecast period. High demand for healthy rice bran oil among individuals in various countries in these regions. The market in Asia Pacific is expected to register substantial growth in the global market, owing to high availability of raw material and high adoption of rice bran oil in cosmetics and food industries in various countries in this region. The market in Latin America and Middle East & Africa are forecasted to register moderate growth in terms of revenue, owing to the increasing popularity of various skin and health benefits associated with it among consumers in countries in these regions.

Global Rice Bran Oil Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Application:

Pharmaceuticals

Food and Beverage

Personal Care and Cosmetics

Segmentation by End-user:

Industrial

Edible

Segmentation by Sales Channel:

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Specialty stores

