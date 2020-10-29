Global Automotive Intelligence Battery Sensor Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Automotive Intelligence Battery Sensor Market.

The global automotive intelligence battery sensor market report has been segmented on the basis of technology, voltage, vehicle, electric vehicle, and region.

Introduction:

Automotive intelligence battery sensor is useful in calculating the battery condition such as state of charge, aging status, ignition capacity, etc. In addition, also helps in transmitting the information to the energy management control and applying it to the generation control system Idle Stop & Go, in order to improve fuel efficiency. An intelligent battery sensor unit gives precise and on-demand current, voltage, and temperature measurements from the battery. This sensor helps in detecting the defective electronic components in the car. Automotive intelligence battery sensor extends battery life by 10 to 20 percent via an improved charging strategy.

Market Dynamics:

Rising government concern towards the environment is major factor expected to drive growth of the global automotive intelligence battery sensor market. In addition, increasing demand for autonomous vehicles and research & development in the field of electronic components are some other factors expected to drive growth of the target market. Furthermore, increasing technological advancements in the manufacturing industries, including automotive manufacturing, etc. are some of the other factors expected to drive revenue growth of the global automotive intelligence battery sensor market. However, heavy cost associated with these sensors and malfunctioning of the system are some of the factor expected to restraint growth of the global automotive intelligence battery sensor market over the forecast period.

Regional Analysis:

North America market is estimated to account for highest revenue share in the global automotive intelligence battery sensor market over the forecast period, due to increasing demand for luxury vehicles in the countries in the region. Asia Pacific market is expected to account for the second-highest revenue share in the global automotive intelligence battery sensor market, due to increasing passenger car production in countries such as China and India coupled with growing adoption of intelligent battery sensor in automobiles in the region. The market in Europe is projected to register fastest growth rate in terms of revenue owing to increasing the government norms toward the environment and plans to reduce emission of CO2 from the vehicle in the countries in the region. Moreover, the markets in Latin America and Middle East & Africa are expected to register moderate growth rate over the forecast period. Revenue from the market in Middle East & Africa is projected to register a CAGR of X.X% in the global automotive intelligence battery sensor market over the forecast period.

Global Automotive Intelligence Battery Sensor Market Segmentation:

By Technology:

Motor Controller Unit

Controller Area Network

Local Interconnect Network

By Voltage:

12 Volt

14 Volt

24 Volt

48 Volt

By Vehicle:

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

By Electric Vehicle:

Battery Vehicle

Hybrid Electric Vehicle

Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle

