Global Mobile Analytics Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Global Mobile Analytics Market Analysis Trends, Applications, Analysis, Growth, and Forecast to 2028 is a recent report generated by Trusted Business Insights. The global mobile analytics market report has been segmented on the basis of deployment mode, industry vertical, and region.

Global Mobile Analytics Market: Overview

Mobile analytics is process that collects user behavior data from various platforms such as mobile app, website, and web applications in order to determine intent or identify patterns. This data is used to drive retention, engagement, and conversion among consumers and service providers. In addition, mobile analytics is also used to identify unique users, track end users journey details, record consumer behavior, and generate reports on the applications installed performance.

There are three primary uses for mobile analytics which includes performance analytics, marketing analytics, and in-app analytics. These analytics are used to recognize apps efficiency, marketing scenarios, and to increase new and retain existing mobile users.

Global Mobile Analytics Market: Dynamics

Increasing penetration of smartphones across the globe is a key factor expected to drive growth of the global market.

Increasing adoption of diverse number of mobile applications is another factor expected to boost growth of the target market. Increasing need for user retention in mobile application is expected to drive the growth of mobile analytics market in the near future.

Mobile analytics offer insights such as user engagement, interest, and behavior pattern. Moreover, increasing need to manage apps efficiently and adopt versatile marketing strategies for apps are among some of the major factor that is expected to fuel growth of the target market.

Increasing adoption of mobile advertising is increasing demand for mobile analytics in order to gain end-user engagement patterns and insights for better advertising patterns. This is a factor expected to boost growth of the potential market.

However, rising privacy concerns associated with utilizing mobile data is a key factor that would restraint growth of the global market to a certain extent.

Revenue growth opportunities such as cloud-based mobile analytics and increasing convergence of mobile, website application, and social media analytics are factors that is expected to support growth of the global mobile analytics market over the forecast period.

Global Mobile Analytics Market: Region Analysis

The market in Asia Pacific is projected to contribute high revenue growth in the global market owing to high adoption of smartphones by individuals due to rising disposable income.

The market in North America is projected to contribute second highest revenue share in the global market owing to increasing adoption of mobile analytics by players operating in this region. This adoption is attributed to growing need to meet business objectives that can be achieved by analyzing the apps, and gain meaningful insights.

Countries in Latin America is expected to witness increasing growth in terms of revenue owing to increasing number of small and large scale enterprises operating in the global market. As well as increasing collaboration, partnerships, merger, and acquisition activities among local players to increase product offerings are factors expected support growth of the global market in Latin America.

Global Mobile Analytics Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Deployment Mode:

Cloud

On-Premises

Segmentation by Industry Vertical:

Manufacturing

Energy and Utilities

Media and Entertainment

Retail and Consumer Goods

Transportation and Logistics

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

Information Technology and Telecommunications

Others (Government, Travel and Hospitality, Food & Beverage, Commercial, etc.)

