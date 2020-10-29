Global Automotive Piston Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Automotive Piston Market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Automotive Piston Market. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Automotive Piston market during the forecast period.

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Global Automotive Piston Market Analysis Trends, Applications, Analysis, Growth, and Forecast to 2028 is a recent report generated by Trusted Business Insights. The global automotive piston market report has been segmented as per material type, piston type, coating type, vehicle type, and region.

Global Automotive Piston Market: Overview

The automotive piston is a moving component of vehicle engine. The piston system consists of piston rings, piston pin, and piston. The piston generates mechanical energy that helps to propel crankshaft movement to drive wheels of the vehicles. In addition, piston transfers generated force to crankshaft through the connecting rods. Generally, pistons made up of steel and aluminum alloys to withstand highest temperatures.

Global Automotive Piston Market: Dynamics

Growing automotive industry and increasing vehicle sales in developed and developing economies across the globe are major factors expected to fuel growth of the global automotive piston market over the forecast period. In addition, increasing engine downsizing trend in automotive sector resulting in rising demand for efficient and lighter automotive piston among end users is a key factor driving growth of the target market.

Increasing requirement of lightweight automobile engines to develop more fuel efficient and eco-friendly vehicle is another factor expected to propel growth of the global market over the forecast period. In addition, rising per capita income of individuals resulting in increasing sales of bikes, passenger vehicles, and commercial vehicles across the globe is another important factor expected to support growth of the global market during the forecast period.

Furthermore, rising technological advancements in piston system such as installation of cooling channel in automotive piston is another factor expected to support growth of the global market in upcoming years. Increasing stringent government regulations to reduce CO2 emission and overall pollution expected to result in high demand for fuel efficient engines and advanced piston systems across the globe.

However, high penetration of electric vehicles in many countries is a key factor expected to hamper growth of the global market.

Global Automotive Piston Market: Segment Analysis

Growing demand for lightweight aluminum piston to improve engine performance of vehicle is a primary factor driving revenue growth of the aluminum piston segment among material type segment.

Global Automotive Piston Market: Region Analysis

The Asia Pacific automotive piston market accounted for highest revenue share followed by market in Europe and are expected to dominate the target market over the forecast period. High presence of automotive manufacturers and high sale of commercial vehicles in countries such as China, India, South Korea, France, Germany, and UK in these regions are key factors supporting growth of the target market in these region. North America automotive piston market is expected to witness moderate growth in terms of CAGR in the global market, owing to rising demand for luxurious passenger and commercial vehicles in countries such as Canada and US in the region. Market in Middle East & Africa and Latin America are expected to witness average revenue growth over the forecast period, owing to rising preference for fuel efficient engines among engine manufacturers in countries such as Saudi Arabia, Mexico, and Brazil in these region.

Global Automotive Piston Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Material Type:

Aluminum

Steel

Segmentation by Piston Type:

Crosshead Piston

Trunk Piston

Deflector Piston

Slipper Piston

Segmentation by Coating Type:

Dry Film Lubricating Coating Piston

Thermal Barrier Coating Piston

Oil Shedding Coating Piston

Segmentation by Vehicle Type:

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

Two-Wheeler

