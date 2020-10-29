Global Greaseproof Sheets Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Greaseproof Sheets Market.

Global Greaseproof Sheets Market: Overview

Greaseproof sheets are grease and oil resistant sheets used in the food packaging and cooking applications. These sheets are used in cake tins and baking trays, and various other applications. Greaseproof sheets have wax barrier property which makes it an excellent choice for cold foods such as cheese or pastries with higher fat content.

Global Greaseproof Sheets Market: Dynamics

Growing demand for operational packaging for fast foods products is a major factor expected to drive growth of the global market in the next few years. Increasing demand for greaseproof sheets in the food & beverages industry to provide a versatile way of wrapping a wide range of foods products is another factor projected to boost growth of the greaseproof sheets market to a certain extent. In addition, rising consumer awareness regarding hygiene of packaged food and changing eating habits are some of the other factors projected to support growth of the potential market over the next 10 years. Moreover, greaseproof sheets are recyclable in nature which is expected to support growth of the global market. Furthermore, most of the companies are aiming at launching innovative greaseproof packaging that is suitable for mineral oils, steam, and works as an aroma barrier is expected to fuel growth of greaseproof sheets market across the globe. Growing demand for greaseproof sheets in the transportation industry is projected to support growth of the global market.

However, the high price of greaseproof sheets and lack of awareness about greaseproof sheets in developing countries are major factors restraining growth of the global market.

Global Greaseproof Sheets Market: Segment Analysis

Among the product type segments, the general wrapping sheets segment is projected to account for significant revenue share in the global market, owing to its ability to maintain aroma, flavor, appearance, and stores germ-free food.

Among the application segments, the wrapping and handling of confectionery segment is expected to register substantial growth, owing to the high demand for confectionery products in developing and developed countries.

Global Greaseproof Sheets Market: Region Analysis

The Asia Pacific market is estimated to dominate the greaseproof sheets market and is projected to continue its dominance over the next 10 years. This growth can be attributed to growing demand for fast food products in this region. In addition, rising penetration of ready-to-eat food products in the region owing to increasing spending power of individuals and changing food habits is expected to be other factors driving the growth of the Asia Pacific market over the forecast period. Rapid urbanization and presence of a large number of manufacturers in emerging economies such as India and China are expected to propel growth of greaseproof sheets market in the Asia Pacific. North America and Europe are expected to contribute significant revenue share to the global market, due to increasing demand for packaged food in the region. The market in Latin America and Middle East & Africa is expected to witness moderate growth over the forecast period.

Global Greaseproof Sheets Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by product type:

Bag making sheets

General wrapping sheets

Laminating base paper sheets

Waxing and extrusion sheets

Microflute sheets

Segmentation by application:

Quick service restaurants

Trays and basket liners

Pizza box liners

Decorative cake doilies

Butter and other edible fats packaging

Wrapping and handling of confectionery

