Global Agricultural Testing Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Global Agricultural Testing Market Analysis Trends, Applications, Analysis, Growth, and Forecast to 2028 is a recent report generated by Trusted Business Insights. The global agricultural testing market report has been segmented on the basis of sample, application, technology, and region.

Global Agricultural Testing Market: Overview

Agricultural testing is commonly used to analyze the relevant input necessities and required resources for plant development. It includes an examination of seed, soil, water, and others to determine quality and contamination level.

Global Agricultural Testing Market: Dynamics

Increasing development in laboratories and local testing facilities are some major factors expected to drive growth of the target market. Also, government rules, regulations, and legalizations regarding environment safety and productivity are anticipated to drive growth of the target market. In addition, increasing cases of foodborne illness, increasing construction activities, along with stringent safety and quality regulations for agricultural commodities are expected to propel growth in the global market. Moreover, increasing investments for R&D activities and government initiatives to introduce more advanced agriculture machinery and improve agricultural output, which is estimated to provide growth opportunities for growth of the target market during the forecast period.

Whereas, high costs associated with the procurement of rapid agricultural testing equipment and lack of supporting infrastructure in developing economies, may hamper demand for agriculture testing and restrain growth of the target market

A recent trend observed in the target market is several initiatives are being undertaken by government across the world to improve the agriculture produce. For instance, in June 2017, the government of South Africa announced the new Agro-processing Support Scheme, with an aim to boost productivity, modernize and update agricultural machinery as well as the production process. Such initiatives are expected to boost agricultural operations.

Global Agricultural Testing Market: Segment Analysis

Among the sample segments, the soil segment is expected to hold a significant share in the global target market.

Among the application segments, the quality assurance segments are projected to dominate the market over the forecast period.

Among the technology segment, rapid technology is expected to hold a significant share in the market over the forecast period.

Global Agricultural Testing Market: Region Analysis

The market in Europe is expected to hold a major share in the global market and is expected to maintain its dominance over the forecast period. This is attributed to regulations and laws pertaining to the chemicals, nutritional content, and labeling, along with the increasing number of testing laboratories in the region.

The market in the Asia Pacific is expected to witness significant growth in the global market in terms of revenue over the forecast period. A high proportion of available agricultural land and government initiatives and investments are some of the major factors expected to drive the market in countries in the region. Moreover, increasing awareness regarding food safety norms and benefits of testing in developing countries such as India, South Korea, and China are going to emerge as the highest growth countries in the Asia Pacific.

Global Agricultural Testing Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Sample:

Soil

Water

Seed

Others (Compost, Manure, Biosolids, and Plant Tissue)

Segmentation by Applications:

Safety Testing (Toxins, Pathogens, Heavy Metals, Pesticides)

Quality Assurance

Segmentation by Technology:

Conventional Technology (Agar Culturing)

Rapid Technology (Spectrometry & Chromatography, Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR), Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA))

