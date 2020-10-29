Global Vacuum Insulation Panels Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Vacuum Insulation Panels Market.

Global Vacuum Insulation Panels Market: Overview

Vacuum insulation panel is a type of thermal insulation that contains a gas-tight enclosure surrounding a rigid core, from which the air has been removed. It does not have thermal conductivity. It is thin and lightweight resulting in a reduction of the size and weight of the box. It is the most efficient thermal panel even if its performances are reduced by thermal bridges. Commonly, it is used for construction, temperature control shipments, refrigerators, cryogenic equipment, etc.

Global Vacuum Insulation Panels Market: Dynamics

Growing construction activities and increasing use of a vacuum insulation panel in construction are major factors driving growth of the global vacuum insulation panels market. Vacuum insulation panels are made with seventy-five percent of recyclable material; it is completely recyclable. It is also a restriction of hazardous substances (RoHS) competent and comes under global warming potential (GWP) material. Growing environmental concerns among individuals is another factor anticipated to support growth of the global market. Moreover, growing packaging and consumer appliances industry is a factor expected to boost growth of the global vacuum insulation panels market in the near future.

However, the high cost of vacuum insulation panels may hamper growth of the global market. in addition, short life span of vacuum insulations panels is another factor that could affect its growth in the global market. Nevertheless, complex government regulation regarding insulation of the buildings and commercial complexes is a factor that can create high revenue opportunities for players in the target market.

Global Vacuum Insulation Panels Market: Segment Analysis

Currently, among the core material segments, the silica segment accounts for significant share in terms of revenue and expected to maintain its position in the near future. Increasing use of silica based insulation panels for freezing and cooling application is a key factor supporting growth of this segment in the global market.

Among the application segments, the construction segment dominates the global market in terms of revenue and anticipated to register high growth over the forecast period. Growing construction activities in developing countries is a factor expected to drive growth of the global vacuum insulation market.

Global Vacuum Insulation Panels Market: Regional Analysis

The market in Asia Pacific expected to accounts for major share in terms of revenue over the forecast period. Growing infrastructure coupled with growing manufacturing industries such as packaging, automotive, logistics are factors expected to fuel growth of the target market in this region. In addition, increasing construction activities especially in emerging economies such as China and India is another factor anticipated to propel growth of the vacuum insulation panel market in the Asia Pacific region. The market in North America is anticipated to account for second-highest share in terms of revenue in the global market, followed by Europe, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa.

Global Vacuum Insulation Panels Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Raw Material:

Plastic

Silica

Fiberglass

Metal

Others (Microfleece and Glass)

Segmentation by Core Material:

Fiberglass

Silica

Others (Polyurethane Board, Aerogel, etc.)

Segmentation by Product Type:

Special Shape

Flat

Segmentation by Application:

Logistics

Construction

Cooling and Freezing Devices

Others (Automotive, Packaging, etc.)

