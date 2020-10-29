Global Non-Resilient Flooring Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Non-Resilient Flooring Market.

Global Non-Resilient Flooring Market: Overview

Non-resilient flooring is floor cover product which is usually made of organic, inflexible and hard surface floorings materials such as natural stones, porcelain tiles, laminates, ceramic tiles, bricks, and engineered wood.

Global Non-Resilient Flooring Market: Dynamics

Increasing commercial and residential construction activities across the globe is one of the major factor anticipated to drive growth of the target market. In addition, growing reconstruction and remodeling activities in order to change the interior look is another major factor projected to support the target market growth. Moreover, easy availability of ceramic tiles in various digitally printed designs, colors, shapes, sizes, as well as customization facilities offered by tiles manufactures are some additional factors expected to fuel demand for these tiles among households and commercial application.Furthrmore, benefits associated with usage of tiles and stones for flooring are lower maintenance cost, easy to clean, durable, and strong resistance to chemicals. This is a key factor expected to surge demand for tiles and stones among various applications. Also, development of hassle-free installation techniques and growing demand for environment friendly products owing to the growing environmental and health-related concerns are expected to fuel growth of the non-resilient flooring market globally.

However, the availability of alternative flooring options such as vinyl flooring and carpeting, may hamper growth of the global market. In addition, the high cost associated with these type of flooring may challenge the global market growth over the forecast period.

Global Non-Resilient Flooring Market: Segmental Analysis

Increasing awareness regarding various benefits offered by ceramic tiles such as low cost of maintenance, durability, water resistance, and cost-effectiveness are resulting in growth of the ceramic tiles segment.

Growth of the residential segment among the application segments is attributable to increasing new residential construction projects across the globe.

Global Non-Resilient Flooring Market: Regional Analysis

The market in the Asia Pacific is projected to contribute significant revenue shares in the target market, owing to high production and usage of non-resilient flooring materials. In addition, growing construction activities, changing lifestyles, and relocation of people are boosting in developing countries such as India and China is expected to support revenue growth of the target market. Rapidly growing industrialization and urbanization are some factors expected to propel the target market growth. In addition, improved standard of living coupled with increasing spending power are some of the major factors projected to generate demand for non-resilient flooring .

Non-resilient flooring market in North America is projected to register substantial growth, owing to increasing reconstruction or remodeling activities. Increasing demand from healthcare, retail, and education sectors along with increasing demand from the commercial sector is expected drive non-resilient flooring market in the region.

The market in Europe is expected to register significant growth during the forecast period. This is attributed to rising architectural designs which prefers natural stones and ceramic tiles for flooring in various countries such as Italy, Germany, and the UK.

Global Non-Resilient Flooring Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Type:

Ceramic Tiles

Stone

Segmentation by Application:

Commercial

Residential

Industrial

