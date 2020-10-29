Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Converting Paper Market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Converting Paper Market. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Converting Paper market during the forecast period.

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ Global Converting Paper Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Global Converting Paper Market Analysis Trends, Applications, Analysis, Growth, and Forecast to 2028 is a recent report generated by Trusted Business Insights. The global converting paper market report has been segmented on the basis of application, paper type, pulp type, end use, and region.

Request Covid – 19 Impact

Global Converting Paper Market: Overview

Paper converting is a process of re-using a paper and convert it into another usable product. Converting paper is widely used among various end-use applications such as packaging, printing, etc.

Global Converting Paper Market: Dynamics

Increasing demand for reusable and environment-friendly paper among the packaging industry is one of the major factor expected to support the revenue growth of the global market. This demand is attributed to a low-cost packaging solution as well as nature friendliness of the paper material. In addition, converting paper is frequently used for producing personal hygiene products such as sanitary napkins, tissues, baby diapers, etc., which is a major factor expected to drive growth of the global market.

However, the increasing digitalization of newspapers and other paper-based objects such as books, magazines, etc. is one of the major factor expected to hamper growth of the global converting paper market. In addition, stringent regulations of the government authorities regarding deforestation and environmental concerns are some other additional factors projected to challenge the target market growth over the forecast period.

Major players operating in the global market are adopting various strategies such as merger and acquisitions, new product launches, etc. in order to create a strong position in the global market and is among the key trend witnessed currently. For instance, In October 2018, Georgia-Pacific LLC, which is a US-based company launch Dixie Ultra Insulair Paper Hot Cup “with air pockets that insulate the hot beverage from the cup holders hands

Global Converting Paper Market: Segmental Analysis

Among the application segments, the writing paper segment is projected to register significant growth, owing to the increasing utilization of writing paper for newspapers, commercial printing, digital printing, etc. Among the paper type segments, the paper type segments, the coated paper segment is expected to account maximum shares of the global market. Among the pulp type segments, the chemical wood pulp segment is projected to contribute significant revenue shares of the global market over the forecast period. Chemical wood pulp is frequently used for various types of paper product that require strength, such as paper bags, printing and writing papers, shipping containers, etc. Among the end use segments, the packaging & wrapping segment is expected to register substantial growth, owing to increasing adoption of converting paper in the packaging industry.

Global Converting Paper Market: Regional Analysis

North America is expected to dominate the global market and continue its dominance over the forecast period. This is attributed to increasing demand for personal hygiene products and utilization of the converting paper for producing personal hygiene paper products including baby diapers, tissue papers, etc. Asia Pacific market for convertible paper is projected to register significant growth, owing to the growing awareness regarding the environment, rapidly growing e-commerce sector and higher consumer preference for converting paper packaging formats in countries in the region.

Global Converting Paper Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Application:

Newsprint

Hygiene Paper

Printing Paper

Writing Paper

Packaging

Segmentation by Paper Type:

Uncoated

Coated

Segmentation by Pulp Type:

Mechanical Wood Pulp

Non-Wood Pulp

Chemical Wood Pulp

Semi-chemical Pulp

Recycled Pulp

Segmentation by End Use:

Packaging & Wrapping

Food Service

Printing

Consumer Goods

Looking for more? Check out our repository for all available reports on Converting Paper Market in related sectors.

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ Global Converting Paper Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Media & Marketing Executive

Email Me For Any Clarifications

Connect on LinkedIn

Click to follow Trusted Business Insights LinkedIn for Market Data and Updates.

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580