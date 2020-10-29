Global Medical Lifting Sling Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Medical Lifting Sling Market.

Global Medical Lifting Sling Market: Overview

Medical lifting sling is also called patient lift and sling. It is a device that assists or helps the caretaker to transfer a patient, with limited mobility, from the one location to another in a hospital or medical care center. Medical lifting sling generally operated by hydraulic pumping or with the help of an electric motor. All the medical lifting sling are designed user-friendly in order to be operated by a family member ever at home. The medical lifting slings are simple in design, easy to use loops that work with several types of lifts. It is generally made up of nylon, mesh or other materials. It is commercially available in U- or C- shape.

Global Medical Lifting Sling Market: Dynamics

An increasing number of geriatric population coupled with rising incidences and prevalence of age-related diseases and disorders are the major key factors expected to drive the revenue growth of the target market over the forecast years. In addition, rising disposable income in developing countries, higher health care expenditure, increasing incidences of lifestyle diseases, favorable government policies that are promoting the adoption of medical lifting slings are some of the other factors expected to drive revenue growth of the target market. Furthermore, an increasing number of obese patients population, rising disabilities due to a road accident, and a growing number of various neurological diseases and long-term illnesses are some of another factors expected to increase the demand for medical lifting sling. However, lack of technical expertise and trained professional in developing and under developing countries is a major factor expected to hamper the growth of the target market to a significant extent.

Global Medical Lifting Sling Market: Segment Analysis

Among the usage type segments, the reusable sling is expected to register the highest market share in terms of revenue. Among the product segments, seating sling is expected to witnessed highest market revenue share over the forecast period. Among the material, nylon is expected to hold significant share as compared to another material type. Among the end user, the home care facility is expected to witness the fastest CAGR over the next ten years.

Global Medical Lifting Sling Market: Regional Analysis

In 2019, the markets in Europe is projected to a significant major share in the target market over the forecast period. This is primarily due to, developed medical facilities, technological advancements, increasing awareness regarding different medical slings as well as their benefits, increasing number of the disabled patient population in countries in the region. The market in the Asia Pacific is projected to witness the highest CAGR over the forthcoming years. This is primarily to, increasing government initiatives in order to create awareness and offer assistive devices to the disabled population and geriatric population in countries, such as South Korea, Japan, Singapore, and China.

Global Medical Lifting Sling Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by usage type:

Reusable Slings

Disposable Slings

Segmentation by product:

Universal Slings

Seating Slings

Transfer Slings

Hammock Slings

Standing Slings

Other (include Toilet Slings, Bariatric Slings, etc.)

Segmentation by material:

Nylon

Padded

Mesh

Canvas

Others (include Polypropylene and Cotton)

Segmentation by end user:

Home Care Facilities

Hospitals

Elderly Care Facilities

Other End Users (Emergency Medical Services, Long-term Acute Care Facilities, Trauma Centers, and Nursing Homes)

