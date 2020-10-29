Global Sodium Silicate Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Sodium Silicate Market.

The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Sodium Silicate market during the forecast period.

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

The global sodium silicate market report has been segmented on the basis of grade form, application, and region.

Global Sodium Silicate Market: Introduction

Sodium silicate also known as liquid glass or water glass, is an inorganic chemical compound manufactured by the combination of sodium oxide and silica. It is used in various applications such as catalyst, detergent, adhesives, food & healthcare, pulp & paper, coating, elastomers, textiles, silica gels, foundry, and refractories owing to its properties such as binding, bleaching, and sizing.

Global Sodium Silicate Market: Dynamics

Increasing demand for detergents in developing and developed countries owing to rising penetration of washing machines is projected to drive the growth of the global sodium silicate market. Growing demand for sodium silicate in tire and rubber industry is projected to boost growth of the global sodium silicate market in the next 10 years. In addition, increasing demand for sodium silicate in construction application to reduce the porosity of concrete is projected to support growth of the segment.

However, the toxic nature of sodium silicate coupled with availability of substitute compounds for certain applications is projected to hinder growth of the global sodium silicate market to a certain extent.

Global Sodium Silicate Market: Segment Analysis

Among the form segments, the solid sodium silicate segment is estimated to contribute a major share in the sodium silicate market during the forecast period. Increasing demand for solid sodium silicate in pulp & paper, detergents, water treatment, and others is expected to support growth of the segment. The liquid sodium silicate segment is projected to grow steadily in the upcoming years.

Among the application segments, the detergents segment is projected to register significant growth in the sodium silicate market. Increasing demand for sodium silicate in detergents as it reduces the surface tension, which helps in the removal of soil and dirt. The pulp & paper segment is projected to register a moderate growth rate over the next few years.

Global Sodium Silicate Market: Regional Analysis

Asia Pacific market is estimated to account for major share in the sodium silicate market and is projected to maintain its dominance in the next few years. Growing paper & pulp and detergent industries in the region coupled with rising foreign investments are projected to boost demand for sodium silicate in the Asia Pacific. Increasing demand for sodium silicate in food and health care industries in developing economies such as India, China, Japan, etc., is projected to support the growth of the global market. China is a leading consumer of sodium silicate in this region. Presence of a large number of tire manufactures in this region is projected to augment the growth of the Asia Pacific sodium silicate market to a certain extent.

North America sodium silicate market is projected to register lucrative growth in the next few years. The growth of the market in this region is attributed to the increasing demand for sodium silicate in construction, detergent, and tire manufacturing applications. Growing construction sector in this region is estimated to drive the growth of the sodium silicate market in North America. The Europe sodium silicate market is projected to register moderate growth rate. Increasing demand for this compound in elastomer applications as fillers is projected to support the growth of the Europe sodium silicate market.

Global Sodium Silicate Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Form:

Solid Sodium Silicate

Liquid Sodium Silicate

Segmentation by Application:

Detergents

Catalysts

Construction

Pulp & Paper

Food & Healthcare

Elastomers

Others

