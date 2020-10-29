Global Aluminum Honeycomb Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Aluminum Honeycomb Market.

Global Aluminum Honeycomb Market: Overview

Aluminum honeycomb is a lightweight core material that offers superior strength, corrosion and fire resistance along with the energy efficiency, and efficient insulation. Aluminium honeycomb panels are man-made structures by layering a honeycomb material between two thin layers that provide strength in tension. Aluminum is the most preferred metal for making honeycomb structure owing to strong and light weight nature. Moreover, it can be recycled easily with minimum wastage of material. Aluminum honeycomb has widely accepted in number of industries such as aerospace & defense, automotive, marine, and construction.

Global Aluminum Honeycomb Market: Dynamics

Enhanced performance, easy installation, corrosion and fire resistance surface are some of the other characteristics of aluminum honeycomb, which is resulting in rising adoption of aluminum in various sectors. In addition, rising usage of lightweight material in automotive, construction, and aerospace industry owing to increase in awareness about advantages with honeycomb structures is expected to bolster demand for aluminum honeycomb and drives growth of the global market over the forecast timeline. In addition, increasing preference for low price high quality products as compared to other harmful materials such as concrete and steel, is expected to boost growth of the target market.

Recent trend shows that, lightweight materials are used in the automotive industry to reduce overall weight of vehicles and to improve fuel efficiency and lowering maintenance costs. However, capital intensive nature of aluminum metal is driving the research and development activities to find cheaper alternative to aluminum honeycomb, which may hamper growth of the target market.

Global Aluminum Honeycomb Market: Segment Analysis

Global aluminum honeycomb market is segmented on the basis of application, end use industry, and geography.

On the basis of application, the global market is segmented into core, sandwich panel, working surfaces, aerodynamics, and lighting. The core segment is expected to grow at a significant rate in the global market.

On the basis of end use industry, the global market is segmented into aerospace, marine, defense, automotive, construction. The aerospace segment is anticipated to hold significant share in the market over the forecast period.

Global Aluminum Honeycomb Market: Regional Analysis

The Asia Pacific aluminum honeycomb market is expected to dominate the global market over the forecast period. This is primarily attributed to growth of aerospace and automotive industry and further expected to influence adoption of aluminum honeycomb. Moreover, rapid industrialization, increasing disposable income, rising awareness among consumers about advantages of honeycomb structures like greater strength to weight ratio, and greater corrosion resistance, etc. has enforced to use aluminum honeycomb in construction projects in the region. The market in North America is expected to grow at a significant rate over the forecast period. Presence of well-established end use industries such as aerospace and defense and increasing demand from military and energy sector, in turn, expected to favor market of aluminum honeycomb in the region. Market in Middle East & Africa is expected to grow at a moderate rate over the forecast period.

Global Aluminum Honeycomb Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Application:

Core

Sandwich Panel

Working Surfaces

Aerodynamics

Lighting

Segmentation by End user industry:

Aerospace & Defense

Marine

Automotive

Construction

Others

