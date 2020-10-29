Global Automotive Adhesive Tapes Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Automotive Adhesive Tapes Market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Automotive Adhesive Tapes Market. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Automotive Adhesive Tapes market during the forecast period.

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Global Automotive Adhesive Tapes Market Analysis Trends, Applications, Analysis, Growth, and Forecast to 2028 is a recent report generated by Trusted Business Insights. The global automotive adhesive tapes market report has been segmented on the basis of product, material type, application, and region.

Global Automotive Adhesive Tapes Market: Overview

Automotive adhesive tape is combination of material and adhesive film and used to bind two different automobile components or objects instead of using screws, welding, and fasteners. The automotive adhesive tapes are used for surface protection, wire harnessing, device shielding, and electrical insulation. There are four different product types of adhesive tapes such as polyester tapes, PVC tapes, polypropylene tapes, and other related products.

Global Automotive Adhesive Tapes Market: Dynamics

Rapidly growing automotive industry coupled with increasing application of pressure sensitive products is a key factor expected to drive growth of the global market over the forecast period.

In addition, increasing development of innovative products for sealing and rising investment for research and development for the production of high strength adhesive tapes are some other factor expected to further boost growth of the target market over the forecast period.

Moreover, introduction of eco-friendly solvent recovery technology which is used for adhesive coating is another factor expected to boost growth of the target market over the forecast period.

Furthermore, technological development and innovative product launches by manufacturers operating in the target market are some other factors expected propel growth of the target market over the forecast period.

However, volatility in prices of raw material is a key factor expected to restrain growth of the target market over the forecast period.

Rising demand for high-performance adhesive tapes in for advanced industrial applications is expected to create potential revenue opportunities for players operation in the target market over the forecast period.

Increasing strategic mergers and acquisition activities among national and international players in order to improve their business and product offering are expected to support growth of the global market over the forecast period.

Global Automotive Adhesive Tapes Market: Segment Analysis

Among the product segments, the double-sided tapes segment is expected to register significant growth in terms of revenue over the forecast period, owing to its properties such as fixing, durable, effective bonding, and sealing.

Among the material type segments, the PVC tapes segment is expected to register significant growth in terms of revenue over the forecast period.

Among the application segments, the interior application segment is expected register significant growth over the forecast period, owing to increasing use of tapes for interior applications such as cable mounting, fixing parts, and cover labeling.

Global Automotive Adhesive Tapes Market: Regional Analysis

The market in Asia Pacific is expected to register highest growth in terms of revenue over the forecast period, owing to rapidly growing automobile industry coupled with increasing automobile production rate across India and China. The market in Europe is expected to register significant growth in terms of revenue over the forecast period, owing to increasing development of lightweight and more efficient vehicle and increasing use of adhesive tapes across various countries in this region.

Global Automotive Adhesive Tapes Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by product:

Double-sided Tapes

Masking Tapes

Reinforced Tapes

Specialty Tapes

Segmentation by material type:

Polypropylene

PVC

Paper

Others (Foam, Cloth)

Segmentation by application:

Interior

Exterior

Electronics

Body-in-White

Powertrains

Wire Harnessing

Chassis & Wheels

Others

