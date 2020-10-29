Global Non-Thermal Pasteurization Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Non-Thermal Pasteurization Market.

The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Non-Thermal Pasteurization market during the forecast period.

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

The global non-thermal pasteurization market report has been segmented on the basis of techniques, food form, application, and region.

Global Non-Thermal Pasteurization Market: Overview

Non-thermal pasteurization is also known as cold pasteurization method. It is an alternative technology for food processing that involves highly efficient and sustainable processes for converting raw food items into suitable products for human intake. Non-thermal pasteurization is more efficient as compared to thermal process since it does not expose food or beverages to high temperature and retains its nutrition, taste, and other organoleptic properties. Non-thermal pasteurization kills microrganisms and prevent spoilage, disease, and others.

Global Non-Thermal Pasteurization Market: Dynamics

Increasing consumption of convenience and processed food is a major factor expected to drive growth of the target market in years to come. In addition, increasing demand for non-thermal pasteurization in various applications such as food, beverages, and pharmaceuticals owing to its organoleptic properties is another factor expected to support revenue growth of the global non-thermal pasteurization market. Moreover, rapid urbanization, coupled with high disposable income of individuals, busy lifestyle, and growing awareness among consumers for healthy diet are some of the other factors expected to fuel growth of the non-thermal pasteurization market in the next coming years.

However, high initial investment is a major factor which may restrain growth of the non-thermal pasteurization market. In addition, stringent regulations regarding health concerns is another factor expected to hamper growth of the target market to a certain extent.

Adoption of high-pressure processing toll processors and increasing R&D for development of new and cost-effective equipment are factors expected to create revenue opportunities for manufacturers operating in the target market.

Global Non-Thermal Pasteurization Market: Segment Analysis

Among the techniques segments, the pulse electric field segment is expected to register highest revenue growth in the target market.

Among the food form segments, the solid form segment is expected to account for significant revenue share in the target market in the next coming years.

Among the application segments, the beverages segment is projected to register significant revenue share in the target market in the next 10 years.

Global Non-Thermal Pasteurization Market: Region Analysis

The non-thermal pasteurization market in North America is expected to account for major revenue share contribution in the target market, owing to high consumption of processed and convenience food. Additionally, growing awareness of consumers and implementation of this technology by the prominent food players is another factor expected to drive growth of the North America market. The Europe market is expected to register moderate growth in terms of revenue in the global non-thermal pasteurization market, owing to increasing demand and consumption of fruit juices that are processed non-thermally without preservatives. The market in Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a rapid rate in the next 10 years. This is attributed to rapid urbanization, coupled with increasing spending capacity, and growing food, pharmaceutical, and other industries in the region.

Global Non-Thermal Pasteurization Market Segmentation:

Segmentation on the Basis of Techniques:

Pulse Electric Field

High Pressure Processing

Microwave Volumetric Heating

Ultrasonic

Irradiation

Others

Segmentation on the Basis of Food Form:

Solid Form

Liquid Form

Segmentation on the Basis of Application:

Food

Beverages

Pharmaceuticals & Cosmetics

