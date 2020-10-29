Global Infrared Detector Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Infrared Detector Market.

Global Infrared Detector Market Analysis Trends, Applications, Analysis, Growth, and Forecast to 2028 is a recent report generated by Trusted Business Insights. The global infrared detector market report has been segmented on the basis of the type, spectral range, application, and region.

Infrared detector is a sensor that measures or detects infrared radiation. Infrared detectors have various applications such as gas leaking detection, rail safety, temperature sensing, flame detection, anesthesiology testing, space operations petroleum exploration, and alcohol level testing for DUIs. IR motion detectors are also used in home alarm systems.

Increasing demand for consumer electronic devices such as laptops, music players, smartphones, and others, coupled with increasing concerns about security and safety are primary factors expected to propel the global market growth. Rapid automation in the construction and industrial sectors, rising need for night-vision enabled devices in military applications, and increasing government investments for development of these devices are some other factors projected to drive growth of the global market. In addition, rising deployment of smart homes is expected to upsurge the need for infrared detectors, as smart homes cannot function without smart sensors such as intelligent detectors.

Some of the major factors that could hamper market growth include inadequate accuracy in certain conditions, low reliability, and high installation cost.

However, rising technological advancements in infrared detectors and focus of major manufacturers to reduce the costs of products in future are factors expected to provide potential growth opportunities for manufacturers operating in the global market in the near future. In addition, development of advanced superlattice infrared detectors for space application (ASISA) can create future revenue growth opportunities for major players across the world.

Among the type segments, the photodetector segment is expected to account for major share in terms of revenue, and is projected to maintain a dominant position over the forecast period in the global market. This dominance can be attributable to wider applications of photo infrared detectors.

Among the spectral range segments, the long wave infrared (LWIR) segment is expected to be the dominant segment as compared to other available options over the forecast period. The long wave infrared provides excellent detection capability in low-light-level conditions and have ability to sense thermal signs.

Among the application segments, the consumer electronics segment is expected to contribute major revenue share, followed by the security segment.

Asia Pacific infrared detector market is expected to account for a major share in terms of revenue over the forecast period. High demand for safety and security in commercial environments such as airports, hotels, hospitals, and offices and presence of leading manufacturers of infrared detectors in the countries in the region.

This in turn is expected to drive growth of the infrared detector market in the region. Asia Pacific market is expected to be followed by North America market. Europe market is projected to register a substantial growth rate over the forecast period. This can be attributable to increasing use of IR detectors in spectroscopy applications and temperature measurement.

Segmentation by Type:

Thermal detector

Photodetector

Segmentation by Spectral Range:

Short Wave Infrared (SWIR)

Long Wave Infrared (LWIR)

Mid Wave Infrared(MWIR)

Segmentation by Application:

Consumer Electronics

Aerospace & Defense

Security

Industrial

Medical

Automotive

