Global Ready-To-Drink Protein Beverages Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Global Ready-To-Drink Protein Beverages Market Analysis Trends, Applications, Analysis, Growth, and Forecast to 2028 is a recent report generated by Trusted Business Insights. The global ready-to-drink protein beverages market report has been segmented on the basis of source, packaging type, distribution channel, and region.

Global Ready-To-Drink Protein Beverages Market: Overview

Ready-to drink protein beverages are produced by using variety of high protein substances such as soy, milk, whey, pea etc. in order to fulfill daily nutrient requirements of the individuals. In addition, these RTD protein beverages are convenient way to consume the nutrients on-the-go.

Global Ready-To-Drink Protein Beverages Market: Dynamics

Increasing demand for protein beverages coupled with growing awareness regarding healthy lifestyle is one of the major factor expected to drive growth of the target market. In addition, these beverages offer suitable way to on-the-go consumption of the proteins, which is another factor expected to support target market growth. Increasing consumption of proteins coupled with growing number of health conscious population is another key factor anticipated to propel growth of the global market. Ongoing trend of daily workouts and exercise activities among young population is a factor expected to fuel growth of the target market. Availability of ready-to-drink protein drinks in various assorted flavors is another major factor anticipated to drive growth of the global market. Rising number of working population coupled with increasing consumption of on-the-go food and beverages is anticipated to drive target market growth over the forecast period. These protein drinks are also consumed by sportspersons hence increasing demand among sportsman is one of the key factor anticipated to support growth of the global market. Rising disposable income of youngsters coupled with changing lifestyle is another factor expected to augment growth of the target market. Advancements in packaging type such as attractive printing and product description, single-serve packaging, enhancing visibility of beverages on shelf such as using stand up pouches, etc. are some factors among other expected to propel growth of the global market.

Global Ready-To-Drink Protein Beverages Market: Segment Analysis

Among source, the whey protein segment is expected to account significant revenue share of global market, owing to its characteristics such as presence of high nutrition values, easy to digest, etc.

Among packaging type, the bottles segment is projected to dominate growth of the target market, owing to convenience offered by bottles, easy to use on-the-go.

Among distribution channel, hypermarket and supermarket segment is anticipated to register significant growth, owing to availability of wide range of products.

Global Ready-To-Drink Protein Beverages Market: Regional Analysis

Ready-to-drink protein beverages market in North America is anticipated to register significant growth, owing to increasing consumption of protein beverages among health-oriented population. In addition, strong presence of major manufacturers in the region is anticipated to contribute revenue growth of target market. European market is expected to witness substantial growth, owing to rising number of working population. Asia Pacific market is expected to grow at moderate rate, owing to increasing inclination towards healthy lifestyle coupled with increasing disposable income. Markets in Latin America and Middle East & Africa are anticipated to witness moderate growth over the forecast period.

Global Ready-To-Drink Protein Beverages Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Source:

Whey

Soy

Milk

Others (Casein and Egg)

Segmentation by Packaging Type:

Cans

Cartons

Bottles

Pouches

Segmentation by Distribution Channel:

Hypermarket and Supermarket

Convenience stores

E-commerce Websites

