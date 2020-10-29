Global Road Haulage Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Road Haulage Market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Road Haulage Market. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Road Haulage market during the forecast period.

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Global Road Haulage Market Analysis Trends, Applications, Analysis, Growth, and Forecast to 2028 is a recent report generated by Trusted Business Insights. The global road haulage market report has been segmented as per service, application, and region.

Global Road Haulage Market: Overview

Road Haulage is a business of transporting goods from one location to another location via roads. It includes two types of transport, hoisting, and cartage or drayage. The horizontal transport of coal, ore, waste, and others is known as drayage or cartage, whereas, vertical transport of the same goods and with the help of cranes called hoisting. In addition, several types of road haulage service include container haulage, pallet haulage, refrigerated haulage, and others. The road haulage process largely preferred in a number of applications such as chemical, retail, petroleum, defense, construction, and others.

Global Road Haulage Market: Dynamics

Increasing demand for efficient, safe, and fast road transportation and growing demand for road haulage in defense, manufacturing, petroleum, construction, chemical, and other sectors. These are major factors projected to propel the global road haulage market growth during the forecast period. In addition, growing automotive and transportation industries and rising use of various transport vehicles including lorries, vans, and trucks for the transportation of goods are other factors expected to support the target market growth.

Rising adoption of several types of road haulage services including pallet haulage, container haulage, refrigerated haulage, and others across many verticals and increasing preference to the road haulage for the transportation of goods from various industries. These are some other factors expected to proliferate demand and drives growth of the global market over the forecast period. In addition, rapid globalization and urbanization across the globe resulting in increasing demand for road haulage. This is another factor projected to boost growth of the global market.

Moreover, growing adoption of innovative vehicles, logistic methods, innovative techniques for logistics and transport services among road haulage service providers. Increasing number of transport service providers across different countries. The aforesaid are other factors projected to fuel growth of the global road haulage market in the near future.

However, some major factors expected to hamper growth of the global road haulage market includes increasing prices of fuels, transportation strikes, and government rules and regulation related to transportation and logistics.

Global Road Haulage Market: Segment Analysis

Among the service segments, the refrigerated haulage segment is projected to register significant growth in the target market, owing to high demand for fresh food, preserved commodities, and perishable goods including vegetables and fruits.

Among the application segments, the construction segment is expected to register highest growth in the global road haulage market, owing to increasing construction activities and growing expansion of the construction industry across the globe.

Global Road Haulage Market: Region Analysis

The North America road haulage market dominates in the global market in terms of revenue over the forecast period. Market in Asia Pacific is expected to register substantial growth in the global market followed by market in Europe, owing to high demand for container haulage, refrigerated haulage, and pallet haulage in emerging economies in these regions. Market in Latin America is estimated to register average growth in terms of revenue followed by market in Middle East & Africa.

Global Road Haulage Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Service:

Refrigerated Haulage

Container Haulage

Pallet Haulage

Others

Segmentation by Application:

Petroleum

Retail

Chemical

Defense

Construction

Others

