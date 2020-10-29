Global Home Textile Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Home Textile Market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Home Textile Market. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Home Textile market during the forecast period.

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Global Home Textile Market Analysis Trends, Applications, Analysis, Growth, and Forecast to 2028 is a recent report generated by Trusted Business Insights. The global home textile market report has been segmented on the basis of product type, application, and region.

Global Home Textile Market: Overview

Home textiles are fabrics that are used for home furnishings. It includes a variety of decorative and functional products which are mostly used to decorate houses. The materials or fabrics used for manufacturing products can be categorized as natural fibers and artificial (man-made) fibers. Sometimes both fibers are blended together in order to make fabric stronger.

Global Home Textile Market: Dynamics

Increasing inclination towards upgrading the interior of the households along with demand for decorative and durable home textile products are some of the major factors expected to drive growth of the global market. Moreover, the rapidly growing real estate sector globally is another factor expected to augment the target market growth. In addition, growing consumer spending on home renovation/decoration and the emergence of e-commerce with a number of shopping websites are some factors expected to drive growth of the target market. Rapid urbanization and industrialization in developing countries have resulted in improvements in the standard of living along with an increase in disposable income of the population. These are some factors projected to support the revenue growth of the global market.

A recent trend observed in the global home textile market is manufacturers are concentrating to introduce new products in innovative ways which are projected to propel the global market growth. For instance, New Saga Home Textile came up with the bed-in-a-bag concept, which includes a complete set of textiles needed for the bedroom such as comforter, sheet set, pillowcases, dust ruffle, etc.

In addition, the availability of exclusive and designer home textile products at a discounted price, giving a new way for growth of the global market.

However, the availability of counterfeit products in the local market is a major factor anticipated to hamper the global market growth.

Global Home Textile Market: Segmental Analysis

Among the product type segments, the bedroom linen segment is expected to dominate the global market. This can be attributed to an increase in demand for bedspreads, cushions and cushion covers, blankets, etc.

Among the sales channel segments, the retail outlet’s segment is projected to register significant growth. In retail stores, customers can actually review products before buying among a variety of products.

Global Home Textile Market: Regional Analysis

North America home textile market is expected to register significant growth, owing to the growing demand of digitally printed home textiles. This is attributed to the high standard of living, inclination towards luxurious lifestyle along with high disposable income of the population. The market in the Asia Pacific is projected to contribute major shares in terms of revenue in the target market, owing to increasing export of textile products across the globe. In addition, rapid urbanization, improved standard of living coupled with increasing spending power are some of the key factors anticipated to support revenue growth of the target market in the region. Furthermore, increasing inclination towards modernizing the interior of the households is resulting in huge demand for home textile products such as bed sheets, pillows & covers, curtains, etc. This is another factor projected to augment growth of the target market growth in developing countries such as India and China over the forecast period.

Global Home Textile Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Product Type:

Bedroom Linen

Bathroom Linen

Carpets and Floor Coverings

Segmentation by Sales Channel:

Retail outlets

Online

