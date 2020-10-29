By applying market intelligence for this Email Archiving Market report, industry experts assess strategic options, outline successful action plans and support companies with critical bottom-line decisions. Moreover, all the stats, data, facts and figures collected to prepare this Email Archiving Market report are obtained from the trustworthy sources such as websites, journals, merges, newspapers and other authentic sources.

Email archiving is process of preserving and making searchable all email from an individual. The email archiving market is primarily driven by growing number of email across enterprises. The email archiving market is highly fragmented with a large number of players operating in it. The companies in the market are focusing on offering cutting edge solutions at competitive prices to attract more customers and achieve a significant market share.

Growing demand for solutions to manage the enterprise data efficiently and increasing stringent legal compliances are significant factors driving the growth of the email archiving market. However, lack of awareness and availability of pirated products might hinder the growth of the email archiving market. The demand for email archiving solutions is growing significantly in the APAC region due to the presence of a large number of enterprises.

Global Email Archiving Market – Companies Mentioned:

1.Arcserve LLC

2.Barracuda Networks, Inc.

3.Commvault

4.Exclaimer Limited

5.Fookes Holding Ltd

6.GFI Software

7.MailStore Software GmbH

8.Mimecast Services limited

9.Proofpoint, Inc.

10.SolarWinds MSP

Chapter Details of Email Archiving Market:

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope of The Report

Part 03: Email Archiving Market Landscape

Part 04: Email Archiving Market Sizing

Part 05: Email Archiving Market Segmentation by Product

Part 06: Five Forces Analysis

Part 07: Customer Landscape

Part 08: Geographic Landscape

Part 09: Decision Framework

Part 10: Drivers and Challenges

Part 11: Market Trends

Part 12: Vendor Landscape

Part 13: Vendor Analysis

