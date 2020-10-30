Packaged Explosive Market Evolving Latest Trends To Lead Global Industry By 2026

The impact of COVID-19 pandemic can be felt across the chemical industry. The growing inability in the production and manufacturing processes, in the light of the self-quarantined workforce has caused a major disruption in the supply chain across the sector. Restrictions encouraged by this pandemic are obstructing the production of essentials such as life-saving drugs.
The nature of operation in chemical plants that cannot be easily stopped and started, makes the operational restrictions in these plants a serious concern for the industry leaders. Restricted and delayed shipments from China have created a price hike in the raw materials, affecting the core of the chemicals industry. The slacking demand from different impacted industries such as automotive is negatively influencing the growth of the chemical industry.
In light of the current crisis, the market leaders are focused to become self-reliant which is expected to benefit the economic growth of different economies in the longer term. Companies are triggering events to restructure and recover from the losses incurred during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The chemical industry is focused to keep the business operations running along with ensuring the labor safety amid the COVID-19 pandemic. To recover the losses created by the decline in demand for various products, the companies are capitalizing on the escalating demand for products such as disinfectants and personal protective equipment. Many leading players in the chemical industry have expanded their business to enter into the production of safety products. Companies are resorting to advanced technologies in production to reduce the dependence on work-force.
They are increasingly adopting advanced digital capabilities to integrate supply chain and logistics to ensure the effective delivery of products. The industry heads are seeking the real-time situation of their supply chains to identify potential weaknesses, especially in terms of geography, and strengthen it. The financial disclosures are being extended beyond the usual financial statements to deal with the risks that have aroused amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The global demand for the packaged explosives is well driven due to activity and investments in the infrastructure segment. Apart from the mining industries coal and metal are the core industries to drive the market demand for the packaged explosives. The downstream users for the packaged explosives are key industries responsible for economy developments like steel, power, cement, mining etc. and thus their requirements drive the market demand for the packaged explosives. The restraints for the packaged explosive market is the excessive dependent on the downstream industries. A little fluctuation in their market affects the whole demand index for packaged explosives. The hazardous risk involved in the usability is another restraint for the packaged explosive market, safety modules and trainings are essential for the safe usability are necessary.
Global packaged explosive market is segmented based on type (technology), application industries (downstream users) and the region. Based on the type (technology) the global packaged explosive market is segmented into three categories Traditional Dynamite, packaged emulsions & water gel and packaged ANFO. They all have various market shares in the various regions owing to the application ease and industry. Based on the end use industry (downstream users) the global market for the packaged explosives in classified into coal, road construction, Metal mining, cement, steel and others. Based on the regions global market for the packaged explosives is divide into seven key regions which are North America (U.S., Canada), Latin America (Mexico. Brazil),Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, Luxembourg),Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia),Asia Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand),Japan ,Middle East and Africa (GCC, S. Africa, N. Africa).
The demand for the packaged explosives is due to the expansion of downstream user industries and their demand for the explosives. The major demand for packaged explosives is from the mining industry (60 to 70 %). Developed countries from North America and Western Europe are experiencing the stabilization in this industry due to shift and preference towards the usability of renewable sources. The fatal accidents in the production capacities of Europe has forced them to shut down the facilities. Countries in south America (Brazil, Mexico), Pacific Rim (Australia) and Africa (South) are driving the market demand owing to the surplus coal and metal reserves and low penetration in the region, making these regions the demand driver for the packaged explosives. The other important consideration for driving the market growth for the packaged explosives is infrastructure development and demand from the construction industries. Asia pacific countries with the growing economies are expected to show highest packaged explosives demand growth due to the development of rail and public facilities. China and India are expected to show the considerable market demand for the packaged explosives market. Middle East is the region where large public and private investments are being done and are expected in future because of the real estate and infrastructure development making it one of the key regions to consider as the future market for the packaged explosives.
The packaged explosive manufacturers have to be involved with safety modules and essential trainings to avoid the fatal accidents. The major manufacturing players for the packaged explosives are
- Orica Limited
- (Australia)
- Dyno Nobel (US)
- AEL Mining Services Ltd. (South Africa)
- Austin Powder Company (US)
- EPC Group (France)
- Hanwha Corporation (South Korea)
- LSB Industries (US)
- NOF Corp (Japan)
- Sasol Limited (South Africa)
- Solar Industries India Ltd.(India)