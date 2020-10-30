Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Infrastructure Market Size, Status Analysis, Growth and Forecast during 2020-2027

The “Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Infrastructure Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2027” report has been added to Ameco Research’s offering.

According to the study carried out by Ameco Research, “The global Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Infrastructure market was valued US$ XX Mn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ XX Mn in 2027 with a CAGR of XX.X% during the forecast period from 2020 to 2027“.

The Global Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Infrastructure Market Report for 2020 comprises key factors such as the latest developments, drivers of results, key players, and growth rate as well as customer perspectives. A comprehensive overview and observations into trends that impact businesses are provided in the Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Infrastructure Market report, which provides extensive information on industries worldwide and the national level. This offers a detailed analysis of the industry in a given period, including its scale, position, and forecasts of the overall economy. This also includes the key companies working on the market of Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Infrastructure.

The global economy has an effect of the COVID-19 pandemic, with various sectors facing difficulties like the Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Infrastructure market and its supply chain. The manufacturers face repeated operations with reduced capacity and shortages around the board. However, the need for reduced supply and continuous growth in order to cope with the pandemic is expected to increase product deployment.

The segmentation covers every important aspect of the market that is essential for proper profiling and clarification. Additionally, the profiled region includes North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa and these regions are further bifurcated into their respective major economies for detailed analysis.

Along with these, for proper market understanding, the major aspects like economic, social, political, and environmental, along with the major regulations and standards in accordance with the Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Infrastructure market are covered. For the same, Porter’s five forces model, value chain analysis, cost structure analysis, and player positioning analysis are covered.

Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Infrastructure Breakdown Data by Type

Liquefaction Terminal

Regasification Terminal

Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Infrastructure Breakdown Data by Application

Heavy-duty Vehicles

Electric Power Generation

Marine Transport

The competitive landscape is a vital feature that must be known to all key players. The report provides an overview of the competitive scenario of the global Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Infrastructure market to align both domestic and global competition. Market analysts have also outlined the overview and the main elements, including processes, production, and product selection, of any major player in the global Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Infrastructure market. The study further analyses the companies based on main factors such as business size, market position, industry growth, sales, amount of production, and income.

The following players are covered in this report:

Anadarko

Chevron

NIOC

Petronas

Rosneft

Woodside

Cheniere

Gazprom

INPEX

Novatek

Major Points From Table Of Contents

Global Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Infrastructure Market Research Report 2020-2027

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Infrastructure Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026

1.2.2 Liquefaction Terminal

1.2.3 Regasification Terminal

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Infrastructure Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.3.2 Heavy-duty Vehicles

1.3.3 Electric Power Generation

1.3.4 Marine Transport

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Infrastructure Market Perspective (2015-2026)

2.2 Global Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Infrastructure Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Infrastructure Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.2 Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Infrastructure Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.3 Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Infrastructure Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)

2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy

2.3.1 Market Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Challenges

2.3.4 Market Restraints

3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Infrastructure Players by Market Size

3.1.1 Global Top Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Infrastructure Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Infrastructure Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Infrastructure Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Infrastructure Revenue

3.4 Global Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Infrastructure Market Concentration Ratio

3.4.1 Global Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Infrastructure Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Infrastructure Revenue in 2019

3.5 Key Players Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Infrastructure Area Served

3.6 Key Players Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Infrastructure Product Solution and Service

3.7 Date of Enter into Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Infrastructure Market

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Infrastructure Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Infrastructure Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Infrastructure Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)

5 Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Infrastructure Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Infrastructure Historic Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Infrastructure Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)

6 North America

6.1 North America Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Infrastructure Market Size (2015-2026)

6.2 North America Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Infrastructure Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.3 North America Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Infrastructure Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

6.4 North America Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Infrastructure Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

6.4.1 United States

6.4.2 Canada

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Infrastructure Market Size (2015-2026)

7.2 Europe Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Infrastructure Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

7.3 Europe Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Infrastructure Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

7.4 Europe Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Infrastructure Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

7.4.1 Germany

7.4.2 France

7.4.3 U.K.

7.4.4 Italy

7.4.5 Russia

7.4.6 Nordic

7.4.7 Rest of Europe

8 China

8.1 China Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Infrastructure Market Size (2015-2026)

8.2 China Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Infrastructure Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

8.3 China Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Infrastructure Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

8.4 China Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Infrastructure Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

8.4.1 China

8.4.2 Japan

8.4.3 South Korea

8.4.4 Southeast Asia

8.4.5 India

8.4.6 Australia

8.4.7 Rest of Asia-Pacific

9 Japan

9.1 Japan Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Infrastructure Market Size (2015-2026)

9.2 Japan Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Infrastructure Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

9.3 Japan Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Infrastructure Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Infrastructure Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

9.4.1 Mexico

9.4.2 Brazil

10 Southeast Asia

10.1 Southeast Asia Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Infrastructure Market Size (2015-2026)

10.2 Southeast Asia Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Infrastructure Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

10.3 Southeast Asia Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Infrastructure Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

10.4 Southeast Asia Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Infrastructure Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

10.4.1 Turkey

10.4.2 Saudi Arabia

10.4.3 UAE

10.4.4 Rest of Middle East & Africa

11 Key Players Profiles

11.1 Anadarko

11.1.1 Anadarko Company Details

11.1.2 Anadarko Business Overview

11.1.3 Anadarko Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Infrastructure Introduction

11.1.4 Anadarko Revenue in Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Infrastructure Business (2015-2020))

11.1.5 Anadarko Recent Development

11.2 Chevron

11.2.1 Chevron Company Details

11.2.2 Chevron Business Overview

11.2.3 Chevron Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Infrastructure Introduction

11.2.4 Chevron Revenue in Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Infrastructure Business (2015-2020)

11.2.5 Chevron Recent Development

11.3 NIOC

11.3.1 NIOC Company Details

11.3.2 NIOC Business Overview

11.3.3 NIOC Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Infrastructure Introduction

11.3.4 NIOC Revenue in Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Infrastructure Business (2015-2020)

11.3.5 NIOC Recent Development

11.4 Petronas

11.4.1 Petronas Company Details

11.4.2 Petronas Business Overview

11.4.3 Petronas Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Infrastructure Introduction

11.4.4 Petronas Revenue in Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Infrastructure Business (2015-2020)

11.4.5 Petronas Recent Development

11.5 Rosneft

11.5.1 Rosneft Company Details

11.5.2 Rosneft Business Overview

11.5.3 Rosneft Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Infrastructure Introduction

11.5.4 Rosneft Revenue in Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Infrastructure Business (2015-2020)

11.5.5 Rosneft Recent Development

11.6 Woodside

11.6.1 Woodside Company Details

11.6.2 Woodside Business Overview

11.6.3 Woodside Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Infrastructure Introduction

11.6.4 Woodside Revenue in Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Infrastructure Business (2015-2020)

11.6.5 Woodside Recent Development

11.7 Cheniere

11.7.1 Cheniere Company Details

11.7.2 Cheniere Business Overview

11.7.3 Cheniere Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Infrastructure Introduction

11.7.4 Cheniere Revenue in Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Infrastructure Business (2015-2020)

11.7.5 Cheniere Recent Development

11.8 Gazprom

11.8.1 Gazprom Company Details

11.8.2 Gazprom Business Overview

11.8.3 Gazprom Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Infrastructure Introduction

11.8.4 Gazprom Revenue in Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Infrastructure Business (2015-2020)

11.8.5 Gazprom Recent Development

11.9 INPEX

11.9.1 INPEX Company Details

11.9.2 INPEX Business Overview

11.9.3 INPEX Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Infrastructure Introduction

11.9.4 INPEX Revenue in Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Infrastructure Business (2015-2020)

11.9.5 INPEX Recent Development

11.10 Novatek

11.10.1 Novatek Company Details

11.10.2 Novatek Business Overview

11.10.3 Novatek Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Infrastructure Introduction

11.10.4 Novatek Revenue in Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Infrastructure Business (2015-2020)

11.10.5 Novatek Recent Development

…



