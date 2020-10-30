Automated Security E-gate Market 2020 | Strategic Assessment by Top Players: Atos SE, Gunnebo AB, OSI Systems, SITA, Thales Group, VISION BOX

The Automated Security E-gate report provides an all-inclusive study on production capacity, consumption, import and export for all major regions across the globe. The report consists of all the detailed profiles for the Automated Security E-gate market’s major manufacturers and importers who are influencing the market. According to this report the market is expected to grow at a substantial Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) during the forecast period 2020-2027. This market report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the market. The industry analysis report speaks about the manufacturing process, type as well as applications.

An automated security e-gate is an integrated security system. These systems are designed and developed to perform electronic authentication of the travel documents, find the identity of the person holding the documents, and regulate the border-crossing eligibility on basis of certain pre-defined rules. These systems are widely used in the applications such as critical infrastructure protection and border control.

The key players profiled in the Automated Security E-gate Market research study includes:

1. Atos SE

2. Gunnebo AB

3. HID Global Corp.

4. IDEMIA France SAS

5. Josanti Infoimaging

6. NEC Corp.

7. OSI Systems

8. SITA

9. Thales Group

10. VISION BOX

The major driver boosting the growth of automated security e-gate market is the significant developments in biometrics technology. Moreover, several initiatives by various countries to strengthen border security and police modernization and adoption of facial recognition border control gates are expected to drive the growth of automated security e-gate market in the coming years.

The global automated security e-gate market is segmented on the basis of type and application. Based on type, the automated security e-gate market is segmented as hardware and software. On the basis of application, the market is segmented as critical infrastructure protection and border control.

The Insight Partners adheres to the codes of practice of the Market Research Society and Strategic and Competitive Intelligence Professionals. The following methodology has been followed for the collection and analysis of data presented in this report:

Coverage:

The objective of updating “The Insight Partners” coverage is to ensure that it represents the most up-to-date vision of the industry possible. The estimated revenues of all major companies, including private and governmental, are gathered and used to prioritize coverage. Companies which are making the news, or which are of particular interest due to their innovative approach, are prioritized.

Secondary Research:

The research process begins with exhaustive secondary research using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information relating to each Market. The secondary research sources that are typically referred to include, but are not limited to:

Company Websites, Annual Reports, Financial Reports, Broker Reports and Investor Presentations

Industry Trade Journals and Other Literature

National Government Documents, Statistical Databases and Market Reports

News Articles, Press Releases and Web-Casts Specific to the Companies Operating in the Market

NOTE: All the financials considered in Company Profile’s section have been standardized to US$. This has been achieved after converting the financials (for those not in US$) with respective currency exchange rates of the particular year.

Primary Research:

“The Insight Partners” conducts hundreds of primary interviews a year with industry participants and commentators in order to validate its data and analysis. A typical research interview fulfils the following functions:

Provides First-Hand Information on the Market Size, Market Trends, Growth Trends, Competitive Landscape and Future Outlook

Validates and Strengthens Secondary Research Findings

Further Develops the Analysis Team’s Expertise and Market Understanding

Primary research involves email interactions and telephone interviews for each market, category, segment and sub -segment across geographies. The participants who typically take part in such a process include, but are not limited to:

Industry Participants: VPs, Business Development Managers, Market Intelligence Managers and National Sales Managers

VPs, Business Development Managers, Market Intelligence Managers and National Sales Managers Outside Experts: Valuation Experts, Research Analysts and Key Opinion Leaders Specializing in the Industry

