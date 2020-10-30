Global Lidding Films Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Lidding Films Market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Lidding Films Market. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Lidding Films market during the forecast period.

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Global Lidding Films Market Analysis Trends, Applications, Analysis, Growth, and Forecast to 2028 is a recent report generated by Trusted Business Insights. The global lidding films market report has been segmented on the basis of product type, material type, application, end use industry, and region.

Global Lidding Films Market: Overview

Lidding films are specially developed in order to protect, present and preserve food products. Lidding films should have attributes such as peelable, microwave-safe, anti-fog, freezer-safe, self-venting, grease and oil resistant, printable, and high barrier. Lidding is typically used as a closure on various cups, plastic bowls, and trays that hold products such as yogurt, soup, meats, cheese, and many other food products. Thus, it is used by different end use industries such as pharmaceuticals, cosmetics & personal care, food industry and others.

Global Lidding Films Market: Dynamics

Increasing demand for ready-to-go food and beverages is a key factors expected to drive the revenue growth of the global market over the forecast years. In addition, technological advancements in the packaging industry for enhancing quality and hygiene of packaged food products, apart from increasing shelf life, ease of storage, and portability.

Furthermore, rapidly growing urban population, industrialization, increasing globalization, growing population, increasing awareness about use and advantages of using lidding films are some of the factors driving the growth of the global lidding films market.

However, rising environmental concern regarding use of plastic disposal lidding film from the government is a factor expected to hamper the growth of the target market to a certain extent.

Global Lidding Films Market: Segment Analysis

On the basis of product type segment, breathable lidding films segment is expected to register highest CAGR over the forecast years. This is primarily due to increasing demand for on-to-go food and beverages products worldwide. On the basis of material type, PET segment is expected to account for high revenue growth over next ten years owing to high tensile strength. On the basis of application, tray is expected to account for highest market share, owing to increasing online retail sites and the rising use of online products.

Global Lidding Films Market: Trends

The established players in the target market are focuses manufacturing various biodegradable lidding films, that are generally used in the frozen food sector in order to maintain hygienic and safe coverages to the food package products, is a current trend witnessed in the global market.

For instance, in December 2018, KM Packaging, which is supplier of flexible packaging and lidding films launches enhanced multipeel solution ideal for preserving foods such as meats, cheeses, and fruits, and aids for avoiding contamination in food products.

Global Lidding Films Market: Regional Analysis

In 2018, the markets in North America is expected to account for highest market share in the target market. This is primarily attributed to rising food and beverages expenditure as well as growing preferences for easy to open food products in countries in the region. The market in Asia Pacific is expected to register fastest growth rate, due to rising disposable income level and growing consumer awareness regarding usage of clean and eco-friendly materials in countries in the region.

Global Lidding Films Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by product type:

Dual ovenable lidding films

Specialty lidding films

High barrier lidding films

Breathable lidding films

Die-Cut Lidding Films

Segmentation by material type:

PE

PET

PP

PVC

Others (include Aluminum, Polyamide, etc.)

Segmentation by application:

Cups

Trays

Cans & Bottles

Others (includes Jars, etc.)

Segmentation by end use industry:

Food Industry

Pharmaceutical Industry

Personal Care & Cosmetics

Other Industries

