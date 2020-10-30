Global Soft Covering Flooring Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Soft Covering Flooring Market.

Global Soft Covering Flooring Market Analysis Trends, Applications, Analysis, Growth, and Forecast to 2028 is a recent report generated by Trusted Business Insights. The global soft covering flooring market report has been segmented as per product type, application, and region.

Global Soft Covering Flooring Market: Overview

Soft covering flooring include area rugs, carpet tiles, and broadloom carpet that provides various characteristics such as dust-binding, noise reduction, and heat insulation. These floor covering are comfortable in nature and easy to install. In addition, they are mainly used to decor office and home and are also used in many places such as hospitality spaces, airports, and educational institutions across the globe.

Global Soft Covering Flooring Market: Dynamics

Increasing investments in residential and commercial sectors and rising per capita income of individuals across the globe are major factors expected to drive growth of the global market over the forecast period. In addition, increasing demand for various premium rugs and carpets to improve overall look of office and home spaces is another factor expected to fuel growth of the target market during the forecast period. Also, availability of wide range of designs, textures, patterns, and colors in soft covering flooring products is key factor fueling growth of the target market.

Growing rising commercial and residential construction activities across the globe resulting in high demand for various soft covering flooring. In addition, increasing production of various variety of products such as bath mates, broadlooms, and others by manufacturers is expected to propel growth of the global soft covering flooring market over the forecast period.

Furthermore, rising investment in R&D activities by major manufacturers to develop eco-friendly product designs and for technological innovations are other factors expected to proliferate growth of the global market in the next 10 years.

However, changing raw material prices and availability of flooring alternatives in the market are key factors expected to hamper growth of the global market to a certain extent.

Global Soft Covering Flooring Market: Segment Analysis

Increasing popularity of carpet tiles and rapid adoption of carpet tiles in residential and commercial sectors due to its beneficial properties such as high shock absorption and easy installation are primary factors driving revenue growth of the carpet tiles segment among product type segment.

Among the application segment, the residential segment is expected to witness significant growth in the global soft covering flooring market, owing to increasing preference for various soft covering products among residential users to improve the overall look and appearance of their home across the globe.

Global Soft Covering Flooring Market: Region Analysis

The market in North America holds major revenue share in the global market, owing to high adoption of rugs and carpets in the countries in Canada and US in this region. In addition, increasing expenditure on home interior in countries in the region is expected to support growth of the target market in the North America region. Market in Asia Pacific expected to witness faster growth in terms of revenue followed by market in Europe, owing to rapid urbanization, rising popularity of stylish flooring among individuals, and increasing home renovations, enhancement, and interior installations in countries such as China, India, France, and Germany in these regions. Markets in Latin America, and Middle East & Africa are expected to register average growth in terms of revenue, owing to increasing penetration of carpet tiles and rugs among individuals in these regions.

Global Soft Covering Flooring Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by product type:

Broadloom Carpet

Area Rugs

Carpet Tiles

Segmentation by application:

Commercial

Residential

