Global Orthopedic Footwear Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Global Orthopedic Footwear Market Analysis Trends, Applications, Analysis, Growth, and Forecast to 2028 is a recent report generated by Trusted Business Insights. The global orthopedic footwear market report has been segmented as per product type, end-user, sales channel, and region.

Global Orthopedic Footwear Market: Overview

Orthopedic footwear is a special type of footwear that is specifically designed to accommodate or support the structure and mechanics of the leg, ankle, and foot. The orthopedic footwear can be wear by all age group of peoples and are easily available in the market. In addition, various types of orthopedic footwear such as shoes, slippers, and sandals are very popular due to various health beneficial functions and features associated with it.

Global Orthopedic Footwear Market: Dynamics

Increasing diabetic patients and growing geriatric population in developed and developing countries resulting in rising demand for orthopedic footwear across the globe is a key factor expected to fuel growth of the target market during the forecast period. In addition, increasing awareness among individuals about foot health and rising consumer spending on healthcare products are major factors projected to boost growth of the global orthopedic footwear market.

Growing popularity of orthopedic footwear in various regions due to various features associated with it such as removable insole, extra width and size options, easy to fasten, firm and supportive heel, and others. This is another factor projected to propel growth of the global market. In addition, increasing sports injuries, fractures, neuromuscular and musculoskeletal problems, and other problems among individuals resulting in growing demand for orthopedic footwear is another factor expected to drive growth of the global market.

Frequent launching of orthopedic footwear coupled with a variety of designs and patterns by major key players and expansion of footwear industry across the globe are expected to proliferate growth of the target market in the next 10 years.

However, high cost associated with the orthopedic footwear and rising penetration of diabetic shoes in the market is projected to hamper growth of the orthopedic footwear market.

Global Orthopedic Footwear Market: Segment Analysis

Increasing adoption of orthopedic shoes among millennials and growing awareness about various benefits associated with the orthopedic shoes such as firm heel counter, removable sock liners, torsionally strong, available in a variety of shapes and widths, and others. These are primary factors driving the revenue growth of the shoe segment among the product type segments.

Among the sales channel, the footwear store segment is expected to register faster growth in the global orthopedic footwear market, owing to rising consumer preference towards the footwear store while purchasing orthopedic footwear.

Global Orthopedic Footwear Market: Region Analysis

Revenue generated from North America market holds a comparatively major share in the global market, attributable to rising plantar fasciitis problems among individuals in countries such as Canada and the US in the region. The market in Asia Pacific is expected to witness significant growth in the global market, owing to increasing orthopedic footwear manufacturers and high adoption of orthopedic footwear in countries such as India and China in the region. In addition, the market in Latin America, Europe, and Middle East & Africa are estimated to register average growth in the target market, owing to increasing popularity of various types of orthopedic footwear among individuals in various countries in these regions.

Global Orthopedic Footwear Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Product Type:

Slippers

Sandals

Shoes

Segmentation by End-user:

Women

Men

Children

Segmentation by Sales Channel:

Specialty Stores

E-commerce

Footwear Stores

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

