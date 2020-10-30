Global Neural Network Software Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Neural Network Software Market.

The global organic snacks market report has been segmented on the basis of component, software type, vertical, and region.

Global Neural Network Software Market: Overview

Neural network software is the combination of software and hardware that are patterned after the neurons which are similar to the neurons of a human brain. Neural network software is useful for simulating, research and development, and applying artificial neural networks, various software concepts that are adapted from biological neural networks. Neural networks are also defined as an artificial neural network that has a range of deep learning technologies. This neural network software is used in different government & defense, media, transportation & logistics, healthcare, BFSI, energy & utilities, industrial manufacturing, retail & e-commerce, telecom & IT, and others. This software is an artificial intelligence (AI) method for modeling difficult target functions.

Global Neural Network Software Market: Dynamics

Increasing preference towards cost-efficient managed services and easy availability of various analytical tools and spatial data coupled with the emergence of latest technologies and artificial intelligence are the major factors expected to drive the growth of the target market. In addition, increasing demand for predicting various solutions and increasing usage of the deep neural network in IoT are the other factors expected to drive demand of the target market. Furthermore, increasing adoption of wireless connectivity technologies including 3G and 4G in developing regions and great efforts made by developed countries for rolling out 5G in the coming years are among other factors expected drive the growth of the target market over the fore coming years. However, lack of skilled workers and expertise among the ANN service providers for deploying the neural network software coupled with the absence of compliance and government issues are the factors that hamper the market growth over the forecast period.

The increasing emergence of neural networks in various sectors is one of the latest neural network software market trends that will gain traction in the market in the coming years.

Global Neural Network Software Market: Segment Analysis

Among the component segment, the neural network software segment is dominating. Among the software type segment, the analytical software segment is dominating at the forecast period due to increasing demand for information predictive results across various end-use applications. Among the vertical segment, the BFSI segment is dominating the forecast period.

Global Neural Network Software Market: Regional Analysis

Currently, the market in North America accounts for the major market share and is likely to drive growth over the forecast period as this region. This is primarily attributed to rapid technological developments in structure and increasing adoption of digital technologies in countries in this region. The market in the Asia Pacific is likely to register the fastest growth in the near future due to the rising investments in smart cities in India and China and India are factor expected to drive the growth of the target market in Asia Pacific region.

Global Neural Network Software Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by component:

Neural Network Software

Services

Platform and Other Enabling Services

Segmentation by software type:

Data Mining and Archiving

Analytical Software

Optimization Software

Visualization Software

Segmentation by vertical:

BFSI

Government and Defense

Energy and Utilities

Healthcare

Industrial Manufacturing

Media

Telecom and IT

Transportation and Logistics

Retail and eCommerce

Others (Real Estate, Entertainment, Education and Academia and Computing System Providers)

