Global Produced Water Treatment Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

The global produced water treatment market report has been segmented on the basis of type, application, and region.

Global Produced Water Treatment Market Overview:

Produced water comes out of oil or gas reservoir as part of the production process. Oil reservoirs often contain large volumes of water, while gas reservoirs typically have smaller quantities. The physical and chemical properties of produced water are not consistent. Variation depends on factors such as reservoir geology, hydrocarbon composition, geographical location, and water injection history. Produced water contains contaminants that required to removal before proper disposal or reuse. Some of the impurities that are found in produced water include oil, naturally occurring radioactive materials, waxes, greases, sand, scales, dissolved salts, CO2 and H2S gases, hydrocarbons, production chemicals, and various metals. Some common treatment techniques user for produced water treatment are filtration, cyclonic separation, flotation, and evaporation.

Global Produced Water Treatment Market Dynamics:

Rising demand for oil and gas, followed by increasing extraction activities is a major factor driving growth of the global market. In addition, stringent government regulatory measures regarding the environmental impact of produced water disposal is another factor expected to further support growth of the global market to certain extent.

Moreover, rising scarcity of usable water in developing countries, coupled with growing demand of enhanced water treatment solutions is another factor expected to further support growth of the global market over the forecast period.

However, higher installation and operational costs is a major factor expected to hamper growth of the global market to certain extent.

Increasing investment by major players for development of better water treatment solutions is expected to create new opportunities in terms of revenue for players operating in the target market over the forecast period. In addition, increasing expansion activities by major players through partnership and agreements is further expected to support growth of the global market to certain extent.

Segment Analysis:

By application, the offshore segment is expected to register significant growth in terms of revenue over the forecast period, owing to rising adoption of produced water treatment from oil & gas sector.

BY type, the primary separation segment is expected to register significant share in terms of revenue over the forecast period.

Global Produced Water Treatment Market Region Analysis:

North America market is expected to dominate in the global market in terms of revenue and is expected to continue its dominance over the forecast period. The dominance can be attributed to increasing development in oil & gas sector, and increasing investment coupled with presence of major players operating in the countries in this region. In addition, growing merger and acquisition activities among region and international players is expected to further support growth of the target market in this region. The market in Asia Pacific is expected to witness faster growth, owing to increasing environmental regulation and increasing investment in water treatment plants by prominent players operating in emerging economies in this region.

The markets in Latin America and Middle East are expected to witness moderate growth, owing to increasing oil & gas exploration activities in these region. In addition, increasing presence of major players in developing countries such as Brazil and Argentina in this region.

Global Produced Water Treatment Market Segmentation:

By Type:

Primary Separation

Secondary Separation

Tertiary Separation

By Application:

Offshore

Onshore

