The report titled Global Non-steroidal Anti-inflammatory Drugs (NSAID) Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Non-steroidal Anti-inflammatory Drugs (NSAID) market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Non-steroidal Anti-inflammatory Drugs (NSAID) market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Non-steroidal Anti-inflammatory Drugs (NSAID) market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Non-steroidal Anti-inflammatory Drugs (NSAID) market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Non-steroidal Anti-inflammatory Drugs (NSAID) report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Non-steroidal Anti-inflammatory Drugs (NSAID) report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Non-steroidal Anti-inflammatory Drugs (NSAID) market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Non-steroidal Anti-inflammatory Drugs (NSAID) market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Non-steroidal Anti-inflammatory Drugs (NSAID) market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Non-steroidal Anti-inflammatory Drugs (NSAID) market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Non-steroidal Anti-inflammatory Drugs (NSAID) market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Non-steroidal Anti-inflammatory Drugs (NSAID) Market Research Report: Bayer, Ecotrin, Generic, St. Joseph, Elanco, Zoetis, Boehringer Ingelheim, Merial, Merck Animal Health

Global Non-steroidal Anti-inflammatory Drugs (NSAID) Market Segmentation by Product: Salicylates, Propionic acid derivatives, Acetic acid derivatives, Enolic acid (Oxicam) derivatives, Anthranilic acid derivatives (Fenamates), Selective COX-2 inhibitors (Coxibs), Sulfonanilides



Global Non-steroidal Anti-inflammatory Drugs (NSAID) Market Segmentation by Application: Human, Animals, Others



The Non-steroidal Anti-inflammatory Drugs (NSAID) Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Non-steroidal Anti-inflammatory Drugs (NSAID) market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Non-steroidal Anti-inflammatory Drugs (NSAID) market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Non-steroidal Anti-inflammatory Drugs (NSAID) market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Non-steroidal Anti-inflammatory Drugs (NSAID) industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Non-steroidal Anti-inflammatory Drugs (NSAID) market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Non-steroidal Anti-inflammatory Drugs (NSAID) market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Non-steroidal Anti-inflammatory Drugs (NSAID) market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Non-steroidal Anti-inflammatory Drugs (NSAID) Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Non-steroidal Anti-inflammatory Drugs (NSAID) Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Non-steroidal Anti-inflammatory Drugs (NSAID) Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Salicylates

1.4.3 Propionic acid derivatives

1.4.4 Acetic acid derivatives

1.4.5 Enolic acid (Oxicam) derivatives

1.4.6 Anthranilic acid derivatives (Fenamates)

1.4.7 Selective COX-2 inhibitors (Coxibs)

1.4.8 Sulfonanilides

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Non-steroidal Anti-inflammatory Drugs (NSAID) Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Human

1.5.3 Animals

1.5.4 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Non-steroidal Anti-inflammatory Drugs (NSAID) Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Non-steroidal Anti-inflammatory Drugs (NSAID) Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Non-steroidal Anti-inflammatory Drugs (NSAID) Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Global Non-steroidal Anti-inflammatory Drugs (NSAID), Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Non-steroidal Anti-inflammatory Drugs (NSAID) Historical Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.1 Global Non-steroidal Anti-inflammatory Drugs (NSAID) Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.3.2 Global Non-steroidal Anti-inflammatory Drugs (NSAID) Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

2.4 Non-steroidal Anti-inflammatory Drugs (NSAID) Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.1 Global Non-steroidal Anti-inflammatory Drugs (NSAID) Sales Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.2 Global Non-steroidal Anti-inflammatory Drugs (NSAID) Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026) 3 Global Non-steroidal Anti-inflammatory Drugs (NSAID) Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Non-steroidal Anti-inflammatory Drugs (NSAID) Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Non-steroidal Anti-inflammatory Drugs (NSAID) Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Non-steroidal Anti-inflammatory Drugs (NSAID) Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Non-steroidal Anti-inflammatory Drugs (NSAID) Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Non-steroidal Anti-inflammatory Drugs (NSAID) Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Non-steroidal Anti-inflammatory Drugs (NSAID) Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Non-steroidal Anti-inflammatory Drugs (NSAID) Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Non-steroidal Anti-inflammatory Drugs (NSAID) Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Non-steroidal Anti-inflammatory Drugs (NSAID) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global Non-steroidal Anti-inflammatory Drugs (NSAID) Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Non-steroidal Anti-inflammatory Drugs (NSAID) Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Non-steroidal Anti-inflammatory Drugs (NSAID) Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Non-steroidal Anti-inflammatory Drugs (NSAID) Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Non-steroidal Anti-inflammatory Drugs (NSAID) Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Non-steroidal Anti-inflammatory Drugs (NSAID) Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Non-steroidal Anti-inflammatory Drugs (NSAID) Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Non-steroidal Anti-inflammatory Drugs (NSAID) Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Non-steroidal Anti-inflammatory Drugs (NSAID) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global Non-steroidal Anti-inflammatory Drugs (NSAID) Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Non-steroidal Anti-inflammatory Drugs (NSAID) Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Non-steroidal Anti-inflammatory Drugs (NSAID) Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Non-steroidal Anti-inflammatory Drugs (NSAID) Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Non-steroidal Anti-inflammatory Drugs (NSAID) Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End 5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Non-steroidal Anti-inflammatory Drugs (NSAID) Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Non-steroidal Anti-inflammatory Drugs (NSAID) Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Non-steroidal Anti-inflammatory Drugs (NSAID) Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Non-steroidal Anti-inflammatory Drugs (NSAID) Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Non-steroidal Anti-inflammatory Drugs (NSAID) Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Non-steroidal Anti-inflammatory Drugs (NSAID) Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Non-steroidal Anti-inflammatory Drugs (NSAID) Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Non-steroidal Anti-inflammatory Drugs (NSAID) Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026) 6 United States by Players, Type and Application

6.1 United States Non-steroidal Anti-inflammatory Drugs (NSAID) Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.1 United States Non-steroidal Anti-inflammatory Drugs (NSAID) Sales YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.2 United States Non-steroidal Anti-inflammatory Drugs (NSAID) Revenue YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.3 United States Non-steroidal Anti-inflammatory Drugs (NSAID) Market Share in Global Market 2015-2026

6.2 United States Non-steroidal Anti-inflammatory Drugs (NSAID) Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 United States Top Non-steroidal Anti-inflammatory Drugs (NSAID) Players by Sales (2015-2020)

6.2.2 United States Top Non-steroidal Anti-inflammatory Drugs (NSAID) Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

6.3 United States Non-steroidal Anti-inflammatory Drugs (NSAID) Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.1 United States Non-steroidal Anti-inflammatory Drugs (NSAID) Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.2 United States Non-steroidal Anti-inflammatory Drugs (NSAID) Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.3 United States Non-steroidal Anti-inflammatory Drugs (NSAID) Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 United States Non-steroidal Anti-inflammatory Drugs (NSAID) Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.1 United States Non-steroidal Anti-inflammatory Drugs (NSAID) Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.2 United States Non-steroidal Anti-inflammatory Drugs (NSAID) Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.3 United States Non-steroidal Anti-inflammatory Drugs (NSAID) Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.5 United States Non-steroidal Anti-inflammatory Drugs (NSAID) Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.1 United States Non-steroidal Anti-inflammatory Drugs (NSAID) Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.2 United States Non-steroidal Anti-inflammatory Drugs (NSAID) Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.3 United States Non-steroidal Anti-inflammatory Drugs (NSAID) Price by Application (2015-2020)

6.6 United States Non-steroidal Anti-inflammatory Drugs (NSAID) Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.1 United States Non-steroidal Anti-inflammatory Drugs (NSAID) Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.2 United States Non-steroidal Anti-inflammatory Drugs (NSAID) Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.3 United States Non-steroidal Anti-inflammatory Drugs (NSAID) Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026) 7 North America

7.1 North America Non-steroidal Anti-inflammatory Drugs (NSAID) Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

7.2 North America Non-steroidal Anti-inflammatory Drugs (NSAID) Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Non-steroidal Anti-inflammatory Drugs (NSAID) Sales by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Non-steroidal Anti-inflammatory Drugs (NSAID) Revenue by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada 8 Europe

8.1 Europe Non-steroidal Anti-inflammatory Drugs (NSAID) Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

8.2 Europe Non-steroidal Anti-inflammatory Drugs (NSAID) Market Facts & Figures by Country

8.2.1 Europe Non-steroidal Anti-inflammatory Drugs (NSAID) Sales by Country

8.2.2 Europe Non-steroidal Anti-inflammatory Drugs (NSAID) Revenue by Country

8.2.3 Germany

8.2.4 France

8.2.5 U.K.

8.2.6 Italy

8.2.7 Russia 9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Non-steroidal Anti-inflammatory Drugs (NSAID) Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

9.2 Asia Pacific Non-steroidal Anti-inflammatory Drugs (NSAID) Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Non-steroidal Anti-inflammatory Drugs (NSAID) Sales by Region (2015-2020)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Non-steroidal Anti-inflammatory Drugs (NSAID) Revenue by Region

9.2.3 China

9.2.4 Japan

9.2.5 South Korea

9.2.6 India

9.2.7 Australia

9.2.8 Taiwan

9.2.9 Indonesia

9.2.10 Thailand

9.2.11 Malaysia

9.2.12 Philippines

9.2.13 Vietnam 10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Non-steroidal Anti-inflammatory Drugs (NSAID) Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

10.2 Latin America Non-steroidal Anti-inflammatory Drugs (NSAID) Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Non-steroidal Anti-inflammatory Drugs (NSAID) Sales by Country

10.2.2 Latin America Non-steroidal Anti-inflammatory Drugs (NSAID) Revenue by Country

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina 11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Non-steroidal Anti-inflammatory Drugs (NSAID) Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

11.2 Middle East and Africa Non-steroidal Anti-inflammatory Drugs (NSAID) Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Non-steroidal Anti-inflammatory Drugs (NSAID) Sales by Country

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Non-steroidal Anti-inflammatory Drugs (NSAID) Revenue by Country

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 U.A.E 12 Company Profiles

12.1 Bayer

12.1.1 Bayer Corporation Information

12.1.2 Bayer Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Bayer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.1.4 Bayer Non-steroidal Anti-inflammatory Drugs (NSAID) Products Offered

12.1.5 Bayer Recent Development

12.2 Ecotrin

12.2.1 Ecotrin Corporation Information

12.2.2 Ecotrin Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Ecotrin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.2.4 Ecotrin Non-steroidal Anti-inflammatory Drugs (NSAID) Products Offered

12.2.5 Ecotrin Recent Development

12.3 Generic

12.3.1 Generic Corporation Information

12.3.2 Generic Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Generic Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.3.4 Generic Non-steroidal Anti-inflammatory Drugs (NSAID) Products Offered

12.3.5 Generic Recent Development

12.4 St. Joseph

12.4.1 St. Joseph Corporation Information

12.4.2 St. Joseph Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 St. Joseph Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.4.4 St. Joseph Non-steroidal Anti-inflammatory Drugs (NSAID) Products Offered

12.4.5 St. Joseph Recent Development

12.5 Elanco

12.5.1 Elanco Corporation Information

12.5.2 Elanco Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Elanco Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.5.4 Elanco Non-steroidal Anti-inflammatory Drugs (NSAID) Products Offered

12.5.5 Elanco Recent Development

12.6 Zoetis

12.6.1 Zoetis Corporation Information

12.6.2 Zoetis Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Zoetis Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.6.4 Zoetis Non-steroidal Anti-inflammatory Drugs (NSAID) Products Offered

12.6.5 Zoetis Recent Development

12.7 Boehringer Ingelheim

12.7.1 Boehringer Ingelheim Corporation Information

12.7.2 Boehringer Ingelheim Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Boehringer Ingelheim Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.7.4 Boehringer Ingelheim Non-steroidal Anti-inflammatory Drugs (NSAID) Products Offered

12.7.5 Boehringer Ingelheim Recent Development

12.8 Merial

12.8.1 Merial Corporation Information

12.8.2 Merial Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Merial Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.8.4 Merial Non-steroidal Anti-inflammatory Drugs (NSAID) Products Offered

12.8.5 Merial Recent Development

12.9 Merck Animal Health

12.9.1 Merck Animal Health Corporation Information

12.9.2 Merck Animal Health Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Merck Animal Health Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.9.4 Merck Animal Health Non-steroidal Anti-inflammatory Drugs (NSAID) Products Offered

12.9.5 Merck Animal Health Recent Development

12.11 Bayer

12.11.1 Bayer Corporation Information

12.11.2 Bayer Description and Business Overview

12.11.3 Bayer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.11.4 Bayer Non-steroidal Anti-inflammatory Drugs (NSAID) Products Offered

12.11.5 Bayer Recent Development 13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Non-steroidal Anti-inflammatory Drugs (NSAID) Players (Opinion Leaders) 14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Non-steroidal Anti-inflammatory Drugs (NSAID) Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors 15 Research Findings and Conclusion 16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

