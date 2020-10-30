Global Green Coffee Bean Extract Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Green Coffee Bean Extract Market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Green Coffee Bean Extract Market. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Green Coffee Bean Extract market during the forecast period.

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Global Green Coffee Bean Extract Market Analysis Trends, Applications, Analysis, Growth, and Forecast to 2028 is a recent report generated by Trusted Business Insights. The global green coffee bean extract market report has been segmented on the basis of form, application, distribution channel, and region.

Global Green Coffee Bean Extract Market: Overview

Green coffee bean extract is resultant from the extract of unroasted green coffee bean. The green coffee bean has a higher level of chlorogenic acid compared to the roasted and regular coffee bean. It also helps in improving glucose metabolism and insulin balance. It has several health benefits such as reduces body weight, lowering blood pressure, and has anti-aging effects due to antioxidant properties.

Global Green Coffee Bean Extract Market: Dynamics

Growing consumer awareness regarding health consciousness, coupled with increasing prevalence and incidence of chronic diseases are major factors is projected to drive growth of the green coffee bean extract market during the forecast period. In addition, changing consumer preferences, and the rising popularity of dietary supplements are factors expected to increase demand for the green coffee bean extract globally. Moreover, the rising adoption of green coffee bean extract in medicinal use in the pharmaceutical and cosmetic industries is another factor projected to drive growth of the potential market in the near future. Furthermore, rising number of cafes, restaurants, increasing food and beverages expenditure, and rising disposable income level of individuals are expected to support growth of the market during the forecast period.

However, high production cost and lack of awareness about the medicinal benefits of green coffee bean extract in developing countries are factors expected to hamper growth of the target market to a certain extent.

Global Green Coffee Bean Extract Market: Segment Analysis

Among the form segments, the powder segment is estimated to contribute for major share in the green coffee bean extract market in the next 10 years.

Among the application segments, the dietary supplements segment is expected to dominate the green coffee bean extract market. Increasing demand for dietary supplements across the globe owing to rising health awareness is projected to drive growth of the segment.

Among the distribution channel, the supermarket/hypermarket segment is anticipated to register lucrative growth in the global market.

Global Green Coffee Bean Extract Market: Region Analysis

North America is projected to account for the largest market share in terms of revenue and is anticipated to maintain its dominance over the next few years. Rising awareness of product and availability of advanced products in the countries such as the US and Canada is projected to drive growth of the North America green coffee bean extract market. The market in Europe is estimated to account for the second highest share in the global market, owing to the rising number of green coffee bean producers in this region.

The market in the Asia Pacific is projected to register highest growth rate in the global market in the upcoming years. Rising adoption of green coffee bean extract in various end-use industries in the region is projected to be major factor driving growth of the Asia Pacific market. In addition, increasing obesity rates, and rising awareness regarding benefits related to medicinal aspects of green coffee bean extract, are some of the other factors expected to increase the demand for the green coffee bean extract in countries such as Japan, China, and India in this region.

Global Green Coffee Bean Extract Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by form:

Powder

Liquid

Segmentation by application:

Beverages

Dietary Supplements

Segmentation by distribution channel:

Drug Stores

Specialty Stores

Supermarket/Hypermarket

Convenience Stores

Others (direct selling, mass merchandisers, etc.)

