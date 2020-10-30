Global Milk Protein Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Milk Protein Market.

The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Milk Protein market during the forecast period.

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

The global milk protein market report has been segmented on the basis of type, form, application, and region.

Global Milk Protein Market: Overview

Milk protein is used for various nutritional and functional applications, and mainly contains two proteins such as whey and casein. Whey protein contains all the essential nine amino acids, hence is considered as whole protein.

Global Milk Protein Market: Dynamics

Rising health awareness and increasing preference for healthy food products among consumers are major factors driving growth of the global milk protein market. Milk protein has anti-cancer properties and it helps in lowering the levels of cholesterol and lowers risk of asthma, blood pressure, and cardiovascular diseases. These are some of the factors supporting growth of the global market. Furthermore, growing demand for clinical nutrition, sports nutrition, and baby formulas is a factor expected to boost growth of the global milk protein market in the near future.

However, milk protein cannot be consumed by lactose intolerant individuals and the vegan population is also growing rapidly, these factors may hamper growth of the global milk protein market to a certain extent. In addition, the availability of alternative plant-based proteins is another factor that could affect growth of the global market. Nevertheless, increasing demand for milk protein in emerging economies can create high revenue opportunities for players in the target market.

Global Milk Protein Market: Segment Analysis

Among the type segments, the whey protein concentrates segment is expected to account for a significant share in terms of revenue over the forecast period. Whey protein concentrates is used for increasing dietary protein content and as a bodybuilding supplement. Increasing adoption of whet protein concentrates in confectionaries, sports nutrition, desserts, bakery products is a factor supporting growth of this segment in the global market.

Among the application segments, the sports nutrition segment is expected to dominate in the global market in terms of revenue. Increasing demand for food products with high protein content is a key factor driving growth of this segment in the target market. In addition, increasing investments for the development of new products containing milk protein is another factor expected to augment revenue growth of this segment.

Global Milk Protein Market: Region Analysis

Currently, the market in Europe accounts for major share in terms of revenue and is anticipated to maintain its position over the forecast period. Increasing demand for milk protein which is added to low-fat food and beverage products is a factor driving growth of the target market in this region. Increasing preference for value-added products and awareness regarding the health benefits of milk protein are factors supporting growth of the target market in Europe. The market in North America accounts for second-highest share in terms of revenue in the near future.

The market in the Asia Pacific is anticipated to register significant growth in terms of revenue over the forecast period, followed by Latin America and Middle East & Africa. Growing food and beverage industry, coupled with increasing demand for processed food among consumers are factors propelling growth of the target market in the Asia Pacific.

