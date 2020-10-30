Global Temperature Controlled Packaging Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Temperature Controlled Packaging Market.

The global temperature controlled packaging market report has been segmented on the basis of product, application, and region.

Global Temperature Controlled Packaging Market: Overview

Temperature controlled packaging aids to packaging of an object or stuff in order to maintain its actual properties and specific temperature required to sustain during transportation and storage. This type of packaging acts as a shield for the products to avoid its contamination and physical damage.

Global Temperature Controlled Packaging Market: Dynamics

The increasing application of temperature controlled packaging in the various sector including food and beverages, healthcare etc., is one of the major factors expected to account significant revenue share of the global market. In addition, increasing consumption of pre-packaged fresh food and dairy products is another factor expected to drive growth of the target market. Most of the food manufacturers prefer to appropriate packaging solution during transportation and storage of temperature-sensitive goods including cut vegetables, fruits, canned food items, etc. which is another major factor expected to fuel growth of the global temperature controlled packaging market. Temperature controlled packaging is often used for transportation of donors body organ, blood pouches, and bottles, clinical trial products etc., where temperature sustainability plays a crucial role during the transportation. In addition, the demand for temperature controlled packaging will increase, hence this is another factor expected to augment growth of the target market over the forecast period. Storage and transportation of chemicals is a major challenge for packaging, as they may create adverse impact if they directly get exposure to high temperature hence to need to be handle carefully. This is one more factor expected to fuel growth of the target market.

However, high capital investments and high maintenance cost are some factors among others expected to hamper growth of the target market.

Global Temperature Controlled Packaging Market: Segment Analysis

Among type segments, the insulated shippers segment is projected to account for significant revenue contribution to global market, owing to increasing demand among various industries including healthcare, food and beverages etc., for safer transport and delivery of temperature sensitive goods.

Among application segments, the food and beverages segment expected to register significant growth, owing to high demand for temperature-controlled packaging for shipping of food and beverages including frozen food, dairy products, smoothies, shakes, etc.

Global Temperature Controlled Packaging Market: Regional Analysis

North America market is expected to register substantial growth, owing to increasing adoption of temperature controlled packaging, owing to rising applications in various sectors which includes healthcare, food & beverages and chemical industries. On the other hand, Asia Pacific market is projected to account for considerable revenue share of the global market, owing to the rapid growth of the healthcare industry. Moreover, rapidly growing food & beverages industry fueling growth of the temperature controlled packaging market in the region. In addition, increasing intake of pre-packaged and canned food coupled with increasing disposable income of the population is another factor expected to support regional market growth. Markets in Latin America and Europe are projected to register at moderate growth over the forecast period.

Global Temperature Controlled Packaging Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Type:

Insulated Containers

Insulated Shippers

Refrigerants

Segmentation by Application:

Healthcare

Food and Beverage

Others (Chemical and Biomedical)

