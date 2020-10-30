Global Food Fortifying Agent Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Food Fortifying Agent Market.

The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Food Fortifying Agent market during the forecast period.

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

The global food fortifying agent market report has been segmented on the basis of type, application, and region.

Global Food Fortifying Agent Market: Overview

Food fortification is important process for health benefits as it adds vitamins and minerals, and micro-nutrients for making food more nutritional. These adds value to its products and operates more demand for people who are health conscious. These food fortification is one of the safe, secure, and effective process for improving the food nutrient value. The most of food producers are focusing on leading food fortifying agents for gaining a competitive edge. For example, milk fortified with vitamin D, pasta could be fortified with folic acid, cereal may fortify with iron etc.

Global Food Fortifying Agent Market: Dynamics

Increasing prevelance of chronic diseases such as Alzheimer disease, cardiovascular diseases, high blood pressure, and many others coupled with rising consumer awareness about the food fortifying agents are the major factors driving growth of the global food fortifying agent market. In addition, increasing number of vitamin deficiency cases coupled with increasing awareness about the consumption of high quality healthy food products coupled with modification in health trends are other factors fueling growth of the target market. High cost of these food fortifying agents is one of the major factor hampering growth of the target market.

Furthermore, increasing demand for food fortification agents for improving nutrient value of the food and beverages products is a major factors expected to drive the growth of the global food fortifying agent market.

However, government regulations for production of use of food fortifying agents is a factor expected to hamper growth of the global food fortifying agent market.

Global Food Fortifying Agent Market: Segment Analysis

On the basis of type, probiotic segment dominates the global market in terms of revenue and anticipated maintain its position in the near future. As this probiotic consists of essential nutrients as there is an increase in chronic diseases is the factor expected to drive the growth of this segment.

On the basis of application, dietary supplements segment dominates the global market in terms of revenue and anticipated maintain its position in the near future. As these dietary supplements have many health benefits coupled with increasing number of old population and growing awareness about the health benefits and interest in personal fitness.

Global Food Fortifying Agent Market: Regional Analysis

Currently, market in North America accounts for major share in terms of revenue and is expected to lucrative growth over the forecast period. Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and rising obese population especially in US are the factor expected to drive growth of the target market in the region. Asia Pacific market in anticipated to witness fastest growth in terms of revenue in the near future. increasing disposable income and spending capacity, growing urban population, and increasing number of key companies are the factors fueling growth of the target market in Asia Pacific region. Europe also accounts major share in terms of revenue. Furthermore, market in Latin America anticipated to witness average revenue growth over the forecast period, followed by Middle East and Africa in the global market.

Global Food Fortifying Agent Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by type

Minerals

Vitamins

Lipids

Carbohydrates

Proteins & amino acids

Prebiotics

Probiotics

Segmentation by application:

Cereals & cereal-based products

Dairy & dairy-based products

Fats & oils

Bulk food items

Beverages

Infant formula

Dietary supplements

Others (includes bakery, confectionery products, pet food, animal feed, etc.)

