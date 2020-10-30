Global Vehicle Scanner Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Vehicle Scanner Market.

The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Vehicle Scanner market during the forecast period.

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

The global vehicle scanner market report has been segmented on the basis of scanner type, structure type, application, and region.

Global Vehicle Scanner Market: Overview

Vehicle scanner is type of vehicle inspection system that commonly used at access points and entrances of various locations such as government, commercial, or private facilities. Vehicle scanner includes imaging system, camera scanners, chemical detector, color imagery, etc. Vehicle scanner are available in multiple modality such as mobile, permanent, and fixed security systems. Scanning systems are used in government buildings, border crossing, nuclear power plants, chemical plants, etc. They are also used in hotels, hospitals, shopping malls, airports. Various technologically advanced vehicle scanner systems are designed to scan vehicle without knowledge of the passenger or driver, such as Under vehicle scanning systems are embedded on highways and captures image undercarriage.

Global Vehicle Scanner Market: Dynamics

Major factor driving growth of the global vehicle scanner market is increasing concerns regarding safety and security in public places and private facility centers. In addition, occurrence of security threats, by terrorist activities such as mass shooting, and bombing is another factor also supporting growth of the global market. Increasing installations of vehicle scanner systems to prevent activities such as border trespassing, smuggling, and human trafficking, are some of the other factors fueling growth of the target market. Furthermore, availability of advanced security solutions that can provide throughout inspection without causing distress to passengers is a factor expected to bolster growth of the global vehicle scanner market over the forecast period.

However, high cost of vehicle scanners is a factor that may hamper demand for vehicle scanner and restrain growth of the global market over the forecast period. Nevertheless, growing adoption and installation of vehicle scanning systems in government premises can create a high revenue opportunity for players in the target market.

Global Vehicle Scanner Market: Segment Analysis

As per structure type, the drive-through segment is expected to dominate the global market in terms of revenue over the forecast period. Increasing use of drive through vehicle scanner for military and government purposes for identification of explosives, explosive material, drugs, or other kind of potential threats is a factor anticipated to drive growth of the segment in the global market.

Among applications, the governmental segment is expected to account for significant share in terms of revenue in the near future. Increasing installation of vehicle scanners in military bases, border checkpoints, government infrastructure is a factor propelling growth of the segment in the target market.

Global Vehicle Scanner Market: Regional Analysis

Currently, market in North America dominates the global market in terms of revenue and is expected to maintain its position over the forecast period. Use of vehicle scanner systems at airports, naval ports, government buildings, etc. is a key factor fueling growth of the target market in countries in the region. High adoption of technologically advanced security systems is another factor anticipated to support growth of the vehicle scanner market in North America. Market in Asia Pacific is expected to register for high growth in terms of revenue over the forecast period, owing to occurrence of terrorism activities and security threats in the region.

Global Vehicle Scanner Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Scanner Type:

Portable Scanner

Fixed Scanner

Segmentation by Structure Type:

Under Vehicle Surveillance System (UVSS)

Drive-Through

Segmentation by Application:

Commercial

Governmental

