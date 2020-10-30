Global Automotive Occupant Sensing System Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Automotive Occupant Sensing System Market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Automotive Occupant Sensing System Market. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Automotive Occupant Sensing System market during the forecast period.

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Global Automotive Occupant Sensing System Market Analysis Trends, Applications, Analysis, Growth, and Forecast to 2028 is a recent report generated by Trusted Business Insights. The global automotive occupant sensing system market report has been segmented on the basis of type, vehicle type, sales channel, and region.

Global Automotive Occupant Sensing System Market: Overview

Automotive occupant sensing system identifies or senses the presence of occupants, type, and position of occupants in the vehicle, in order to activate or deactivate safety measures such as airbags. The system employs sensors such as ultrasonic sensors and infrared sensors, to sense motion, thermal properties, and distance of the occupant.

Global Automotive Occupant Sensing System Market: Dynamics

Increasing demand for luxury or premium vehicles, stringent safety norms, and growing concern of consumer for automotive safety technologies are some factors expected to drive growth of the target market. Moreover, governing and regulatory bodies are constantly promoting comfort and safety technologies to reduce injuries occurring during an accident. Increase in a number of accidents is encouraging to adopt advanced safety systems. Governments and regulatory authorities of several nations implemented stringent regulations in order to ensure the safety of its occupants. Furthermore, regulatory bodies of various countries make airbags mandatory, which is driving the automotive occupant sensing system market. In addition, New Car Assessments Program (Global NCAP) tests new cars and gives them a safety rating as per vehicle performance, thus propelling demand for automotive occupant sensing system.

A recent trend observed in the target market is automotive manufacturers are focusing to produce advanced collision detection and avoidance systems by implementing technologies such as occupant sensing system (OSS) and whiplash protection system (WPS) to enhance vehicle dynamic controls. In addition, occupant sensing systems directly connect the device with the internet to facilitate or transfer data. Smart sensors and technological advancements helping companies as well as the customers to save energy bills.

However, the possibility of malfunction of sensors may hamper demand for the products and restrain growth of the global automotive occupant sensing system market over the forecast period.

Global Automotive Occupant Sensing System Market: Segment Analysis

Among the type segments, the occupant detection systems segment is estimated to account for higher revenue shares in the global market.

Among the vehicle type segments, the passenger vehicles segment is expected to account major revenue share in the global market.

Among the sales channel segments, the OEM segment is anticipated to register a considerable growth rate over the forecast period.

Global Automotive Occupant Sensing System Market: Region Analysis

Among the regions, the market in North America is expected to account for a significant share in terms of revenue in the global market, owing to increase in demand for automobiles, high investments in R&D activities, stringent regulatory regulations, and norms regarding passenger safety & comfort in the region. For instance, the US Department of Transportation (DoT) is focusing to reduce transportation fatality and injury rates. Furthermore, DoT gives a rating as per the safety & security of the vehicles.

The market in the Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a substantial growth rate, owing to increase in safety regulations, increasing vehicle sales & safety installations per vehicles, along with increasing purchasing power in India, China, and Thailand in this region.

Global Automotive Occupant Sensing System Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Type:

Occupant detection systems

Occupant weight measurement systems

Segmentation by Vehicle Type:

Passenger vehicles

Commercial Vehicles

Segmentation by Sales Channel:

OEM

Aftermarket

