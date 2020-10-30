Global Security Analytics Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Security Analytics Market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Security Analytics Market. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Security Analytics market during the forecast period.

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Global Security Analytics Market Analysis Trends, Applications, Analysis, Growth, and Forecast to 2028 is a recent report generated by Trusted Business Insights. The global security analytics market report has been segmented on the basis of component, organization size, deployment mode, industry vertical, and region.

Global Security Analytics Market: Overview

Security analytics is focused on providing asset metadata, geo-location, threat intelligence, and IP context-related analytical results. Organizations benefit by implementing security analytics to proactive security incident detection and response, maintenance of regulatory compliance, improved forensics capabilities and many others.

Security analytics is based on data mining and threat detection algorithms. The process involves collection & aggregation of data, and provides analytical tools which are used for security monitoring and threat detection. Depending on the types of analytical tools installed by an organization, the security analytics solutions incorporates diverse data sets into their detection algorithms.

Global Security Analytics Market: Dynamics

Increasing number of cyber threats and security breaches across the world is expected to increase adoption of security analytics market.

Security analytics provide benefits such as endpoint and user behavior, proof of compliance during an audit, external threat intelligence sources, business applications, cloud traffic analysis, network traffic analysis, and access and identity management analytics. As a result of the various advantages, revenue from the global security analytics market is expected to increase significantly during the forecast period.

Growing need for transitioning from protection to detection and unified view of the enterprise, coupled with growing need to predict risk-based investments are some other factors expected to boost growth of the target market in the near future.

Increasing adoption cloud-based services is resulting into high demand for security analytics solutions among various organizations, and this is further fuel growth of the target market.

However, high cost associated with adoption of innovative software solutions and low budget allocations towards security framework are factors that could restraint growth of the target market.

Increasing convergence of security intelligence with big data analytics, increasing investments to safeguard network infrastructure, and merger and acquisition activities in developing and developed economies are major revenue growth opportunities for players operating in the global market.

Global Security Analytics Market: Segment Analysis

Rising need to comply with multiple security regulatory norms for organizations globally is a factor expected to drive growth of the managed services segment among the component segments. The managed services segment is expected to dominate in terms of revenue contribution to the global market.

Among the deployment mode segments, the cloud segment is expected to witness high deployment for security analytics services owing to cost-efficient and time-efficient features offered by cloud. Deployments of this is high among small scale enterprises, wherein low cost solutions are more preferred.

Global Security Analytics Market: Region Analysis

The market in North America is expected to dominate and register highest revenue share in the global market during the forecast period.

Global Security Analytics Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Component:

Software

Managed Services

Consulting Services

Training & Education Services

Support & Maintenance Services

Segmentation by Organization Size:

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

Segmentation by Deployment Mode:

Cloud

On-Premise

Segmentation by Industry Vertical:

BFSI

Healthcare

Education

IT & Telecom

Manufacturing

Transportation

Energy & Utilities

Government & Defense

Retail and Consumer Goods

Others (Food & Beverage, Oil & Gas,)

