Global Motorcycle Accessories Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Motorcycle Accessories market during the forecast period.

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Global Motorcycle Accessories Market Analysis Trends, Applications, Analysis, Growth, and Forecast to 2028. The global motorcycle accessories market report has been segmented on the basis of product type, motorcycle type, sales channel, and region.

Global Motorcycle Accessories Market: Overview

Motorcycle accessories are the products that are selected by the rider to enhance comfort, safety, and performance. It includes protective gears, crash guard, covers, and other things which adds value to the motorcycle. Modifications in motorcycles accessories involve electrical & electronics, frames & fittings, and handlebar accessories.

Global Motorcycle Accessories Market: Dynamics

Increasing manufacturing and sales of a motorcycle across the globe is projected to augment the demand for motorcycle accessories over the forecast period. In addition, the increasing popularity of motorcycle among youths is one of the major factor expected to drive growth of the demand for motorcycle accessories. In addition, the development of cost-effective combustible engines coupled with increasing leisure activities such as bike stunts, racing, and off-road activities are some factors expected to boost overall sales of motorcycle accessories worldwide. Moreover, stringent rules and regulations regarding carbon emission reduction, government mandates, and the introduction of new BS-IV engines with Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR) and Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) technologies, which is expected to enhance the sales of motorcycles and directly propel the demand for motorcycle accessories.

The rising number of female riders driving growth of motorcycle accessories market. According to the latest estimate from the American Motorcycle Industry Council, Almost one in five motorcyclists in the US is female, rising almost 10% in the past decade.

The recent trend observed in the target market is the development of Head-Up Display (HUD) technology (HUD) in motorcycle helmets. For instance, NUVIZ is the fully integrated HUD helmet technology that displays customizable information intended to be used in all conditions, including riding in the rain. Moreover, manufacturers are focusing to develop product and technology is expected to showcase a promising growth for the motorcycle accessories market.

Global Motorcycle Accessories Market: Segment Analysis

Among the product type segments, the protective gears segment is expected to account major revenue share in the global motorcycle accessories market.

Among the motorcycle type segments, the conventional type segment is estimated to register a significant growth rate over the forecast period.

Among the sales channel segments, the independent outlet’s segment is projected to account for substantial revenue share in the global market. However, online retail stores such as Amazon and e bay have extended product ranges by offering new and used accessories.

Global Motorcycle Accessories Market: Region Analysis

Among the regions, the Asia Pacific market is expected to account for the major share in terms of revenue in the global market, owing to increasing demand for automobiles, individuals spending capacity, high investments in research and development activities. Moreover, the availability of facilitated vehicle finance options and rising focus on high comfort and safety of drivers in countries in the region, giving a new way for growth of the target market.

Global Motorcycle Accessories Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Product Type:

Handle Accessories

Handlebars

Grips

Electrical & Electronics

Lightings

Horns

Frames & Fittings

Crash Protection

Windshield

Foot Pegs

Protective Gears

Helmets

Professional Body Wear

Bags & Carriage Frames

Exhaust System

Seat Covers

Security Systems

Segmentation by Motorcycle Type:

Conventional

Cruiser

Sports

Off-road

Segmentation by Sales Channel:

Specialized Outlets

Independent Outlets

Online

