Global Polymeric Binders Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Global Polymeric Binders Market Analysis Trends, Applications, Analysis, Growth, and Forecast to 2027 is a recent report generated by Trusted Business Insights, which offers in-depth insights, revenue details, and other vital information regarding the global polymeric binders market, and the various trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats in the target market till 2027. The report offers insightful and detailed information regarding the various key players operating in the market, their financials, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, apart from future strategies, acquisitions & mergers, and market footprint. The global polymeric binders market report has been segmented on the basis of vehicle, component, technology, end use industry, and region.

Introduction:

Polymeric binders are used as raw materials in coatings and in construction industry. Traditional coating systems were based mainly on alkyd and alkyd-modified resins used in solventborne formulations or on simple binders like lime, natural oils or glue.

Dynamics:

Rising per capita paint consumption and increasing demand from construction industry, owing to increasing construction and reconstruction activities in developed and developing countries are major factors expected to drive growth of the global polymeric binders market. In addition, increasing demand for polymeric binders from technical textiles is another factor expected to drive the demand for polymer binders across the globe over the forecast period.

Moreover, wide application of heterogeneous polymers as core-shell structures in paints and cement compositions is another factor which is further expected to boost the growth of global polymer binders market.

Furthermore, wide applicability of compound in coatings sector as compared to traditional solventborne coating is another factor will steer the revenue growth of polymer binders market.

However, increasing risks associated with spray drying in the production of powdered polymer binder is a major factor expected to restrain growth of the global polymeric binders market to certain extent.

Increasing investment by major players of technological advancements and R&D activities are expected to create new opportunities in terms of revenue for players operating in the target market over the forecast period. In addition, increasing expansion activities through strategic merger and acquisition is expected to further support growth of the target market to certain extent.

Region Analysis:

The market in Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the global polymer binders market and is expected to continue its dominance over the forecast period. The dominance can be attributed to increasing demand from construction sector and presence of major players operating in the emerging economies in this region. In addition, presence of largest textile producing countries, such as India, China, and South Korea, coupled with growing demand from textile industry is expected to further support growth of the target market in this region over the forecast period. The markets in North America and Europe is expected to contribute significant revenue shares in the global market, owing to increasing construction and reconstruction activities in the countries in this region. The market in Latin America is expected to witness moderate growth, owing to increasing presence of major paint & coating manufacturers operating in developing countries such as Brazil and Argentina in this region.

Global Polymeric Binders Market Segmentation:

By Type:

Acrylic

Vinyl Acetate

Latex

Others (alkyd, epoxy, acrylonitrile copolymers, polyvinyl chloride, polyurethane, and chlorinated polymer binders)

By Form:

Liquid

Powder

High Solids

By Application:

Architectural Coatings

Adhesives & Sealants

Textile & Carpets

Paper & Board

Construction Additives

Others (printing inks, wax & polishes, industrial coatings, nonwovens, sports surfaces, and footwear)

