Global Airport Display Systems Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Global Airport Display Systems Market Analysis Trends, Applications, Analysis, Growth, and Forecast to 2028 is a recent report generated by Trusted Business Insights. The global airport display systems market report has been segmented on the basis of product type, location, end-use application, and region.

Global Airport Display Systems Market: Overview

Airport display systems provide a coherent flow of information for proper airport operations and security. Airport display systems show location of check-in counters, boarding/arrival gates, display interactive maps to guide passengers, and real-time flight information among others. Airports are continuously focused on enhancing the travel experience of passengers. These display systems enable cost-effective, passenger-friendly operations at airports.

Global Airport Display Systems Market: Dynamics

One of the key factors driving growth of the global airport display systems market is development of a variety of mobile applications for use by airline passengers at terminals. Airport display systems present options for passengers to activate displays using applications on devices such as tablets and smartphones within a limited area. In order to connect to such devices, airport display systems need Bluetooth, or 3G or 4G connectivity. Increasing adoption of this technology has enabled passengers to view or check flight schedules, to navigate, and other activities easily. This factor is expected to drive growth of the global airport display systems market.

Airports are investing huge amount of money to maintain the standard and to enhance passenger experience. More revenue is generated by non-aeronautical business such as retail outlet, restaurants and luxury malls, and increasing number of malls and restaurants at airports has resulted into significant growth of the global airport display systems market. Airport operators also offer navigation for boarding/arrival gates, security check-gates, and real-time flight schedules and information on the application which is accessible on device like smartphones and tablets to aid sensory disabled passengers. In addition, various vendors are trying to enhance existing airport display systems, which is expected to drive growth of the global airport display systems market.

However, high cost of airport display systems and complexity in connectivity could hamper growth of global airport display systems market to a certain extent.

Global Airport Display Systems Market: Segment Analysis

Among the product type segments in the global airport display systems market, the flight information display system segment is estimated to account for lucrative revenue share in the global airport display systems market.

Global Airport Display Systems Market: Regional Analysis

The market in North America is estimated to account for major share in terms of revenue in the global airport display systems market. Growth in the North America market is driven by increasing demand for advanced airport information technology and growing passenger traffic. North America market is expected to be followed by Europe market, owing to increasing focus on enhancing customer services at the airports. Asia Pacific market is expected to drive growth of the global airport display systems market. Asia Pacific market is projected to register significant growth in terms of revenue in the global market. Hong Kong international airport is one of the first airport in Asia Pacific who initiated innovative beacons to provide information directly to passengers smartphones or tablet.

Global Airport Display Systems Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Product Type:

Flight Information Display System

Ground Information Display System

Other (Advertisements Display etc.)

Segmentation by Location:

Airport Operation Control Center (AOCC)

Airport Ticket Counter

Airport Entrance/Exit

Boarding/Arrival Gates

Others

Segmentation by End-use Application:

Civil Airport

Commercial Airport

