Global Smoke Evacuation Systems Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Smoke Evacuation Systems market during the forecast period.

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Global Smoke Evacuation Systems Market Analysis Trends, Applications, Analysis, Growth, and Forecast to 2028. The global smoke evacuation systems market report has been segmented on the basis of product, application, end user, and region.

Global Smoke Evacuation Systems Market: Overview

Smoke evacuation systems are designed to capture and eliminate the smoke plume generated during the use of laser, electrosurgery, and various other surgical devices at the surgical site. The system also removes aerosol, smoke, and noxious odors produced during the electrosurgical procedures. The smoke produced from such devices may contain viruses, bacteria, and chemicals, which could result in infections after the surgery.

Global Smoke Evacuation Systems Market: Dynamics

Global smoke evacuation systems market is primarily driven by factors such as the advancements and development of electrocautery and ultrasonic devices, growing demand for minimally invasive surgeries, easy product availability, along with the growing target patient population. Other factors such as technological advancement, an increasing number of surgeries, and the rising cosmetic procedures are expected to drive growth of the target market. In addition, new OR protocols and breakthrough productivity tools are expected to fuel growth of the target market. The Association of PeriOperative Registered Nurses (AORN) published some guideline for surgical smoke safety, which recommends the use of effective smoke evacuation equipment in surgical settings. In some of the countries, AORN set some legislation or occupational health standard and mandates use of surgical smoke evacuation equipment in health care facilities.

However, product recalls, government regulations, and procedural concerns are some factors that may restrain growth of the global market over the forecast period.

Global Smoke Evacuation Systems Market: Segment Analysis

Among the product segments, the smoke evacuation pencils & wands segments are projected to account for higher revenue shares in the global market.

Among the application segments, the laparoscopic surgeries segment is expected to account major revenue share in the global market and is expected to maintain its dominance over the forecast period.

Among the end user segments, the hospital’s segment is projected to witness considerable growth rate over the forecast period.

Global Smoke Evacuation Systems Market: Region Analysis

Among the regions, the smoke evacuation systems market in North America is estimated to contribute major share in terms of revenue in the global market, owing to the increasing number of surgical procedures, technological advancements, and rising demand for minimally invasive surgeries. In addition, high investments in research and development activities, favorable reimbursement scenario, along with increasing concerns regarding the health concerns of surgical plumes in countries in the region, are expected to boost growth of the target market.

The smoke evacuation systems market in the Asia Pacific is expected to grow at moderate rate, due to the rising popularity of cosmetic surgery and increasing genetic population in India and China.

Whereas, the markets in Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa are expected to witness significant growth in the target market, owing to rising health care spendings by government and developments made by major players operating in the target market.

Global Smoke Evacuation Systems Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Product:

Smoke Evacuators

Smoke Evacuation Filters

Smoke Evacuation Pencils & Wands

Smoke-Evac Fusion Products

Smoke Evacuation Tubings

Accessories

Segmentation by Application:

Laparoscopic Surgeries

Open General Surgeries

Orthopedic Surgeries

Medical Aesthetic Surgeries

Segmentation by End User:

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Cosmetic Surgery Centers

Dental Clinics

Veterinary Healthcare Providers

