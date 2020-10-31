Party Like Celebrities: American Gene Technologies Hosts a Red Carpet Event to Celebrate IND Submission | Roots Analysis

On November 6, 2018, American Gene Technologies (AGT) announced that it will host a red carpet event to celebrate a significant milestone in the company’s 11-year history of scientific research in cell and gene therapy. Last month, the company successfully submitted its Investigational New Drug (IND) application to the Food & Drug Administration (FDA) to begin a Phase 1 clinical trial for its genetically modified autologous cell therapy for HIV.

According to the company, the event will bring together over 370 guests, including life science industry leaders, government, press, and the entire AGT team. It is intended not only to celebrate AGT’s growth and development, but it is meant to celebrate the growing Maryland biotech industry and to energize “DNA Valley,” the cell and gene therapy industry cluster of Maryland.

How many cell therapies are being developed for HIV: Given the high treatment burden, HIV remains one of the key focus areas of the gene therapy developers in the infectious disease space. Below, I have added a quick snapshot of the gene therapy pipeline for HIV.

Last month, The U.S. National Institutes of Health (NIH) agreed to invest in the development of gene therapies in an attempt to cure HIV and sickle cell diseases. The program, for which NIH will partner with The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, will involve funding of $100 million each over the next four years.

How big is the gene therapy market: The overall gene therapy market is expected to reach close to $12 billion by 2030.

