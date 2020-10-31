CAR-T Pipeline Update: Celgene posts pivotal data ahead of FDA filing | Roots Analysis

Celgene has recently published positive data from a pivotal trial (NCT02631044) of its CAR-T therapy. As per the reports, the data look competitive against Gilead’s Yescarta and Novartis’ Kymriah, leading analysts to predict Celgene will win FDA approval next year. This is a big news for the overall CAR-T pipeline.

As per the reported data, the response rates are around 20 percentage points higher than those on the Kymriah label and one or two percentage points above the results achieved by Yescarta. As the three drugs were studied in different trials, factors other than their efficacy may account for the differences.

