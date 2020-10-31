Evolution of Cancer Diagnostics: Rise of Novel Non-Invasive Methods | Roots Analysis

Cancer diagnosis, today, employs a mix of invasive and non-invasive strategies. Invasive cancer diagnostic methods are generally expensive and uncomfortable.

Biopsies have been the gold standard to determine the clinicopathological characteristics of cancer tissues for many years. The procedure is very uncomfortable and painful for patients and in many cases, the results are known to be negative.

On the other hand, non-invasive methods are quicker, need no elaborate preparation before the procedure, and the subject can return to his/her daily activities almost immediately after the procedure.

Detailed Reports

Liquid Biopsy and Other Non-Invasive Cancer Diagnostics Market (3rd Edition), 2019-2030: Focus on Circulating Tumor Markers such as CTCs, ctDNA, cfDNA, Exosomes and Other Biomarkers

The ‘Liquid Biopsy and Other Non-Invasive Cancer Diagnostics Market (3rd Edition), 2019-2030: Focus on Circulating Tumor Markers such as CTCs, ctDNA, cfDNA, Exosomes and Other Biomarkers’ report provides an extensive study on liquid biopsy kits / assays that are either commercialized or are under development for diagnosis and / or monitoring of different types of cancer. In addition, it features an elaborate discussion on the likely future opportunity associated with such tests, over the next 10 years. Amongst other elements, the report includes:

A detailed review of the overall landscape of the non-invasive cancer diagnostics market, featuring information on the developers of such products and analyses based on a number of relevant parameters, such as year of establishment, company size, geographical location, current development status of proprietary liquid biopsy test (under development, research use only, and available), type of product (assay kit, software / algorithm and device), type of tumor marker analyzed (CTCs, ctDNA, cfDNA, exosomes, and others), key applications (early diagnosis, treatment selection, patient monitoring and recurrence monitoring), type of analyte used (blood, urine and others) and target cancer indications.

An analysis of the various partnerships pertaining to non-invasive cancer diagnostics, which have been established between 2016 and 2019, based on various parameters, such as type of partnership, year of partnership, type of tumor marker, target cancer indications and the most active players.

An analysis of the investments made in companies engaged in the development of non-invasive cancer diagnostics, including details of seed financing, venture capital financing, debt financing, grants, and capital raised via IPOs and subsequent public offerings.

An analysis of the initiatives of big pharma players , highlighting the key focus areas of such companies and analysis based on various relevant parameters, such as stage of development of their proprietary non-invasive cancer diagnostic test(s), key applications, type of tumor marker and target disease indications.

A detailed acquisition target analysis, taking into consideration the historical trend of the activity of the companies that have acquired other firms since 2016, and offering a means for other industry stakeholders to identify potential acquisition targets.

Elaborate profiles of the key players engaged in this domain, featuring a brief overview of the company, its financial information (if available), a detailed description of its product portfolio, recent developments and an informed future outlook.

