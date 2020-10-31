FDA Approves Celgene’s REBLOZYL® for the Treatment of Anemia | Roots Analysis

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved Celgene’s REBLOZYL® (luspatercept-aamt) for the treatment of anemia in adult patients with beta-thalassemia who require regular red blood cell (RBC) transfusions.

What is Beta-thalassemia: Beta-thalassemia is a blood disorder that reduces the body’s production of hemoglobin. Low levels of hemoglobin lead to a shortage of mature red blood cells and a lack of oxygen in the body. People with beta-thalassemia have anemia, which can cause paleness, weakness, fatigue, and more serious complications.

What is REBLOZYL®: REBLOZYL is a first-in-class erythroid maturation agent that promotes late-stage red blood cell maturation in animal models. Celgene and Acceleron are jointly developing REBLOZYL as part of a global collaboration. It is the first and only FDA-approved erythroid maturation agent, representing a new class of therapy for these patients.

