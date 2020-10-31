4-Chlororesorcinol Market to Witness Stellar Revenue Growth Across Top Regional Pockets 2029

4-Chlororesorcinol Market: Introduction:

The 4-Chlororesorcinol is a halogenated phenol and the molecular formula for 4-chlororesorcinol is C 6 H 5 ClO 2 . 4-Chlororesorcinol is used in the formulation of permanent hair coloring, where color is produced inside the hair fiber. 4-chlororesorcinol is also used for the other personal care products such as, hair dyes and tints. Furthermore, according to a Personal Care Product Council report, 4-chlororesorcinol was used in a total of 33 hair coloring formulations. It acts as a coupler in oxidative hair dye formulations. 4-chlororesorcinol reacts with primary intermediates to form the final dye-stuff and the concentration of 4-chlororesorcinol can be up to 2.5%. The hair dyeing formulations can be categorized into three types including, temporary, semi-permanent and permanent coloring of hair. The type of hair dye depends upon the ingredients used with 4-chlororesorcinol to manufacture a hair dye.

However, the 4-chlororesorcinol is classified as a toxic substance and exposure to high concentration of 4-chlororesorcinol could cause several health issues including, skin irritation, serious eye irritation, and other hazards. These factors may limit the growth of 4-chlororesorcinol in the global market in the forthcoming years.

4-Chlororesorcinol Market: Dynamics:

In the contemporary world, rising urbanization is a catalyst for the growing personal care products industry across the globe. The consumer preferences are changing towards more effective and high performance products and cosmetics, which can provide lasting results. This is estimated to provide a boost to the growth of global 4-chlororesorcinol market over the forecast period. Furthermore, rising per capita income coupled with increasing population across the globe are projected to lay a strong platform for 4-chlororesorcinol market growth in the coming years. Changing lifestyle and the growing demand for advanced cosmetics and personal care products for skin & hair care are also expected to significantly drive the growth of 4-chlororesorcinol market during the forecast period. Moreover, the growing cosmetics and personal care products industry in emerging economies is estimated to create significant growth opportunities for 4-chlororesorcinol in the global market.

However, despite the several advantages of 4-chlororesorcinol in hair products, it is classified as a toxic material. The exposure to high concentration of 4-chlororesorcinol can pose several health issues to a person including, serious eye irritation, and skin irritation. This is estimated to hamper the growth of 4-chlororesorcinol market over the forecast period.

4-Chlororesorcinol Market: Segmentation:

4-Chlororesorcinol market can be segmented into application, end use product form and region.

On the basis of application, global 4-chlororesorcinol market is segmented into:

Hair Dyes

Colors

Tints

On the basis of end use product form, global 4-chlororesorcinol market is segmented into:

Liquid

Gel

4-Chlororesorcinol Market: Regional Outlook:

From the regional perspective, the robust growth of the cosmetics and personal care industry in the Asia Pacific is projected to significantly drive the growth of 4-chlororesorcinol market in the region during the forecast period. The Asia Pacific is estimated to account for the prominent share in the global 4-chlororesorcinol market and register significant growth, owing to the high traction of consumption across the cosmetics, and hair care products primarily in the China, India, and ASEAN countries. North America is projected to account for a lucrative share in the global 4-chlororesorcinol market and expected to show steady growth over the forecast period, due to well established personal care products industry, and increasing research and development activities regarding the chemical industry.

Europe is projected to witness uptick in the growth of 4-chlororesorcinol market in the upcoming decades, owing to the growing R&D activities in the personal care and cosmetics industry in the region. The Latin America and Middle East & Africa regions are estimated to register decent growth in the 4-chlororesorcinol market over the forecast period.

4-Chlororesorcinol Market: Market Participants:

Some of the market participants in the global 4-chlororesorcinol market are:

Merck KGaA

Tokyo Chemical Industry Co., Ltd.

BroadPharm

HPC Standards GmbH

Atul Ltd

Alfa Aesar, Thermo Fisher Scientific

LGC Limited

Yick-Vic Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals (HK) Ltd.

Cole-Parmer Instrument Company, LLC.

Abblis Chemicals LLC

Hairui Chemical

Parchem fine & specialty chemicals

Glentham Life Sciences Limited

Central Drug House (P) Ltd

