Auto Parts and Accessories Market | New Business Opportunities and Investment Research Report

AMA Research added a comprehensive research document of 200+ pages on ‘Auto Parts and Accessories’market with detailed insights on growth factors and strategies. The study segments key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are Robert Bosch Gmbh (Germany),Denso (Japan),Valeo (France),Continental (Germany),Aptiv (Ireland),ZF Friedrichshafen (Germany),Magna International (Canada),Faurecia S.A. (France),Magneti Marelli (Italy),Aisin Seiki (Japan)

What isAuto Parts and Accessories Market?

Auto parts including internal and external consists of wheel, tires, lighting, electronic parts, body and chassis. Whereas the most important parts include engine, gearbox parts, drive axle, steering and suspension, and brakes. These are manufactured with precision and advanced technological methods. This industry of auto parts and accessories provides services for repair and maintenance of the vehicle. Moreover, the technological advancements in automobile industry is increasing the demand in advanced features which is fueling the market growth. According to Automotive Aftermarket, in United States, Aftermarket industry in 2018 was valued at USD 296 billion and projected to reach USD 433 billion by 2021. This includes individual businesses including manufacturers, repair shops, distributors, marketers and retailers. Also, According to IBEF, the auto component industry in India has grown by 10.6% to reach at USD 56.2 billion in 2019.

Market Segmentation & Scope

Study by Type (Tire, Battery, Brake Parts, Filters, Body parts, Lighting & Electronic Components, Wheels, Exhaust components, Turbochargers, Others), Application (Heavy Transport Vehicle, Light Transport vehicle, Light Motor Vehicle), Transmission (Semi Automatic, Automatic), Sales Channel (OEMs, Aftermarket), Certification (Genuine Parts, Certified Parts, Uncertified Parts)

Market Influencing Trends:

Use of Recycled Parts to Prevent the Use of Raw Materials

Advancements in the Manufacturing Processes

Growth Drivers

Growing working population coupled with expanding middle class

Increasing usage of Additional Features like Bluetooth and Touch Screens and safety features

Challenges that Market May Face:

Lack of availability of Skilled Labors is affecting the market growth. COVID 19 outbreak has affected the automotive sector as 78% of the companies are not having enough staff to run the production line. Also, 80% of the world auto supply chain is connected to China. Therefore, According to China Passenger Car Association, the sales in first two months have declined by 40% as compared to same period in 2019 which is having negative impact on the industry.

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Auto Parts and Accessories Market:

Chapter One : Global Auto Parts and Accessories Market Industry Overview

1.1 Auto Parts and Accessories Industry

1.1.1 Overview

1.1.2 Products of Major Companies

1.2 Auto Parts and Accessories Market Segment

1.2.1 Industry Chain

1.2.2 Consumer Distribution

1.3 Price & Cost Overview

Chapter Two : Global Auto Parts and Accessories Market Demand

2.1 Segment Overview

2.1.1 APPLICATION 1

2.1.2 APPLICATION 2

2.1.3 Other

2.2 Global Auto Parts and Accessories Market Size by Demand

2.3 Global Auto Parts and Accessories Market Forecast by Demand

Chapter Three : Global Auto Parts and Accessories Market by Type

3.1 By Type

3.1.1 TYPE 1

3.1.2 TYPE 2

3.2 Auto Parts and Accessories Market Size by Type

3.3 Auto Parts and Accessories Market Forecast by Type

Chapter Four : Major Region of Auto Parts and Accessories Market

4.1 Global Auto Parts and Accessories Sales

4.2 Global Auto Parts and AccessoriesRevenue & market share

Chapter Five : Major Companies List

Chapter Six : Conclusion

Key Development Activities:

The global Auto Parts and Accessories market is witnessing rise in competitiveness among the players. In terms of market share, the major players are currently dominating. However, some of the companies are increasing the market presence by securing new contracts and tapping new markets. The manufacturers are try to achieve competitive advantage by lowering the manufacturing costs and adopting cost effective techniques.

