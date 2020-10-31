Phytogenic Feed Additives Market – New Investments Expected to boost the Demand by 2025

AMA Research added a comprehensive research document of 200+ pages on ‘Phytogenic Feed Additives’market with detailed insights on growth factors and strategies. The study segments key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are Delacon (Austria),Biomin (Austria),Cargill (United States),DuPont (United States),Adisseo (China),Dostofarm (Germany),Phytobiotics Futterzusatzstoffe GmbH (Germany),Pancosma (Switzerland),A&A Pharmachem Inc. (Canada),Kemin Industries (United States)

What isPhytogenic Feed Additives Market?

Phytogenic Feed Additives are the plant-driven product which is used in feeding and potentially improving poultry performance. Apart from having antimicrobial motion, these provide anti-oxidative effects and promote growth in poultry. It comprises of both herbs and plants derivatives. Increasing awareness regarding health concerns make phytogenic feed additives an important choice for each and every individual involve in the poultry business. With the rise in demand for poultry products from consumers coupled with improving poultry health will drive the market for phytogenic feed additives.

Market Segmentation & Scope

Study by Type (Essential Oils, Herbs & Spices, Oleoresins, Mucilage, Echinacea, Others), Application (Poultry, Swine, Ruminant, Aquatic, Equine, Others), Function Type (Performance Enhancers, Palatability Enhancers, Other Functions (preventative health maintainers, antioxidants, and greenhouse gas emission mitigators)), Packaging Type (Flexible Packaging (Pouches, Bags), Rigid Packaging (Cans, Boxes/cartons, Chubbs, Jugs/tubs andTrays), Other), End-use Type (Poultry owners, Poultry shops, Others)

Market Influencing Trends:

Increasing Advancements in the Feed Industry

Growth Drivers

Increased Demand for Livestock Products

Rising Awareness about Animal Health & Feed Quality

Ban on Antibiotics as Growth Promoters

Health Benefits of Phytogenics as an Additive

Challenges that Market May Face:

Low Awareness about the Usage of Phytogenics in the Feed Industry

Lack of Awareness about Product Benefit

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

